fb-pixel Skip to main content
Olympics

See photos from the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics

By Wire servicesUpdated February 20, 2022, 8 minutes ago
The Olympic cauldron, Olympic rings, and national flags are seen during Sunday's Closing Ceremony.Lintao Zhang/Getty

The 2022 Winter Olympics drew to a close on Sunday. Here are some of the best images from the Closing Ceremony at Beijing’s National Stadium.

Residents gather to take souvenir pictures with the mascots for the Olympics and Paralympics near the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium.Andy Wong/Associated Press
Fireworks explode over the Beijing National Stadium.Kevin Frayer/Getty
People look at their mobile phones as they wait in a parking lot to watch the fireworks display.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks spelling out the words "one world" explode over the National Stadium.Pool/Getty
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach makes a speech as the Games draw to a close.Lintao Zhang/Getty
Members of the Russian Olympic Committee team look on during the Closing Ceremony.Maja Hitij/Getty
Dancers and performers took part in the grandeur of Beijing's final bow.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Fireworks in the shape of the Olympic rings explode over the National Stadium.JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony.ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Team Germany and Switzerland make their way around the Bird's Nest.Matthew Stockman/Getty
Performers carry national flags during the Closing Ceremony.Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
The Olympic flame is extinguished as the torch is passed to Milan-Cortina for 2026.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video