See photos from the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics drew to a close on Sunday. Here are some of the best images from the Closing Ceremony at Beijing’s National Stadium.Residents gather to take souvenir pictures with the mascots for the Olympics and Paralympics near the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium.Andy Wong/Associated PressFireworks explode over the Beijing National Stadium.Kevin Frayer/GettyPeople look at their mobile phones as they wait in a parking lot to watch the fireworks display.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty ImagesFireworks spelling out the words "one world" explode over the National Stadium.Pool/GettyInternational Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach makes a speech as the Games draw to a close.Lintao Zhang/GettyMembers of the Russian Olympic Committee team look on during the Closing Ceremony.Maja Hitij/GettyDancers and performers took part in the grandeur of Beijing's final bow.Brynn Anderson/Associated PressFireworks in the shape of the Olympic rings explode over the National Stadium.JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty ImagesDancers perform during the Closing Ceremony.ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of Team Germany and Switzerland make their way around the Bird's Nest.Matthew Stockman/GettyPerformers carry national flags during the Closing Ceremony.Bernat Armangue/Associated PressThe Olympic flame is extinguished as the torch is passed to Milan-Cortina for 2026.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images