NBA All-Star Game | Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Stephen Curry, LeBron James lead Team LeBron past Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game

By Associated PressUpdated February 20, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (right) shoots for over Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant for one of his NBA All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers for Team LeBron.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 50 points, hitting a record 16 of 27 3-point attempts, and LeBron James added 24, hitting the winning basket to lift Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game, highlighting the league’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Curry, who was among the NBA’s top 75 players recognized during a halftime ceremony, was the recipient of The Kobe Bryant Trophy given to the game’s MVP.

Curry nearly upstaged James in his homecoming weekend with his memorable shooting display, but it was James’ fadeaway that gave his team the win in his 19th All-Star appearance.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt.

Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points and 10 rebounds

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, making his third All-Star Game appearance, earned a start for Team Durant and scored 8 points in 20 minutes on 4-for-10 shooting, going 0 for 4 from the 3-point arc, to go along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists.






