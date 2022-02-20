Stephen Curry, LeBron James lead Team LeBron past Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game

Stephen Curry scored 50 points, hitting a record 16 of 27 3-point attempts, and LeBron James added 24, hitting the winning basket to lift Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game, highlighting the league’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Curry, who was among the NBA’s top 75 players recognized during a halftime ceremony, was the recipient of The Kobe Bryant Trophy given to the game’s MVP.

Curry nearly upstaged James in his homecoming weekend with his memorable shooting display, but it was James’ fadeaway that gave his team the win in his 19th All-Star appearance.