US women’s soccer team defeats New Zealand after 3 own goals

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored second-half goals for the United States and three own goals in the first half by New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore propelled the Americans to a 5-0 victory Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is evaluating younger players during the four-team round-robin tournament with stars Alex Morgan , Megan Rapinoe , Christen Press , and Tobin Heath not on the roster. “We’re excited about the win. They needed to see goals and that’s good. We’re hoping that this is just the beginning,” Andonovski said. “I thought that we were we were able to impose ourselves early on and set up a rhythm of pace that that suits us.” The US played to a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday night but bounced back against the Football Ferns. The three own goals by Moore is the first time that has happened in a US women’s national team match. Andonovski said he thought Moore was in the right position to defend on all three own goals despite the final result. New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova subbed Moore out in the 40th minute, but reiterated support for her player ... Gio Reyna’s first start for Borussia Dortmund in six months ended in tears as the American midfielder had to leave the field in the 30th minute. Reyna covered his face to hide his disappointment after the latest setback during Dortmund’s 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old sustained a right hamstring injury while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States on Sept. 2. His previous start in the Bundesliga was Aug. 27 against Hoffenheim.

COLLEGES

No. 10 UConn women rout Georgetown

Christyn Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn to a 90-49 rout of visiting Georgetown Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East) who won their fourth straight since having the program’s almost nine-year conference winning streak snapped by Villanova ... Cameron Swartz scored a game-high 22 points to help the Boston College women’s basketball team send the seniors out with an 82-70 win over Wake Forest in the home finale in Conte Forum. BC moves to 17-10 on the season and 8-8 in ACC play, while the Eagles finish 13-3 at home.

TENNIS

Cameron Norrie wins Delray Beach Open

Cameron Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career , the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach Open. All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months after he won at Los Cabos in July and then Indian Wells in October. Norrie — who was only 2-5 in 2022 entering this tournament — also had to do it the hard way against the huge-hitting Opelka, who piled up 25 aces ... Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win the Rio Open ... Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 (4) to win the Open 13 tournament, clinching his ninth career title and first for almost a year. Since winning in Rotterdam in March last year, Rublev had lost three finals. He improved to 5-0 in indoor finals and 9-5 overall, while Auger-Aliassime dropped to 1-9 in finals.

MISCELLANY

Andrew Hammond clutch in first start since 2018

Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders. It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 28, 2018, and first NHL regular-season win since April 9, 2016, when he backstopped the Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins. “It’s not luck that he is back here,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said of Hammond’s return to the NHL. “Sometimes a lot of guys might just give up and to see a guy stick with it, to get an opportunity 3 1/2 years after his last start in the NHL and play the way he did, gave our team a chance to win, it’s much respect to him.” Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick scored in the shootout and Montreal won its second straight with St. Louis behind the bench. Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson scored in regulation for the Canadiens ... Chase Elliott skipped free agency and signed a five-year contract extension that Hendrick Motorsports announced mere hours before the season-opening Daytona 500 ... A Virginia high school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh took home a state wrestling championship, surprising everyone but himself. “Really if you work hard, you can do anything — even win a state championship without legs,” Adonis Lattimore said Saturday, after winning first place in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.