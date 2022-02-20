With game on the line, Rosie Chheang helps Lynn English girls’ basketball hold off Acton-Boxborough

“I trusted my leaders and my captains to finish out the game and we did,” English coach Trayvonne Berry-Rodgers said. Jari Perez (14 points) and Makenzie Acevedo (13 points) led English, each connecting on three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs walked away Sunday with the 54-50 win over Acton-Boxborough in the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s in Lynn, but they did not make it easy on themselves.

Senior captain Rosie Chheang needed one free throw to put an end to a hectic fourth quarter for the Lynn English girls’ basketball team. She collected the ball, took a breath, and sunk the shot with 2.8 seconds left, extending her team’s lead to four and putting the game out of reach.

Entering the fourth quarter, the matchup looked like it was all but decided. English (16-2) led 45-26 and had just dominated the third quarter, ending it on a 19-8 run.

However, English got in foul trouble early in the half and Acton-Boxborough (6-13) was in the bonus for the entirety of the fourth. A-B attempted 16 free throws in the final quarter, with junior Eliza Straayer (13 points) going 8 of 10 from the line in the final period alone.

Acton-Boxborough went on a 21-4 run to cut the deficit to 2 with less than two minutes left. English couldn’t solve A-B’s full-court pressure, which led to numerous turnovers down the stretch.

A-B got opportunities in the closing moments, but simply wasn’t able to hit shots. After English missed two separate front-ends of 1 and 1s, A-B had a chance to tie or take the lead down 52-50 in the dying seconds. A-B was unable to connect, and Chang’s clutch free throws put the game on ice.

Despite the rocky final eight minutes, Berry-Rodgers was content with his team’s performance.

“We just continue to apply pressure, we stay composed, we stick to our principles, we know a game’s not over and that’s what it comes down to to win that game,” he said, “I’m proud of my team.”

Lynn English will play No. 11 Whitman-Hanson on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) in the second round.

Oliver Ames 67, Newton South 40 — Led by sophomore forward Jasmyn Cooper, the fifth-ranked Tigers dispatched the Lions in the first round of the Spartan Classic. Cooper was dominant in the paint, but also showed flashes of her outside game, hitting two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“She was right where she needed to be, everywhere,” coach Elaine Clement-Holbrook said.

Clement-Holbrook, the all-time leader in wins in Massachusetts, was glad Oliver Ames (17-1) had the opportunity to take part after the tournament wasn’t played last season.

“I was pleased with them because we didn’t have this experience [last year], they rose to the occasion and that’s what you hope is going to happen when you get to this point,” she said.

Junior forward Tatum Murray paced Newton South (10-9) with 22 points.

Medfield 62, Billerica 52 — The No. 19 Warriors (16-3) were fundamentally sound against Billerica (7-13) in the first round of the Spartan Classic. Medfield (16-3) hit 11 threes, with junior guard Kate Olenik (26 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) accounting for five.

“She’s kind of the motor behind what we do,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “I was pleased with the way she played.”

Lillie Cummings (13 points, 4 rebounds) and Annie McCarthy (12 points) played well. Guard Sofia Mazzotta had a team-leading 17 points for Billerica. Medfield will face No. 5 Oliver Ames in the second round Tuesday at 5:15 p.m..

Andover 57, Norwell 42 — Amelia Hanscom (17 points) and Anna Foley (16 points) powered the second-ranked Warriors (17-1) to a win over the 10th-ranked Clippers (19-3) in the consolation round of the Comcast Classic at Woburn.

Austin Prep 45, Ursuline 42 — Eighth-grader Brooke Voica (12 points) led the Cougars (9-13) to the victory as Austin Prep advances in the Notre Dame Tournament. Junior Morginn Kotchian and sophomore Sydney DeRoche added 10 points each.

Bishop Fenwick 59, Fenway 13 — Sophomore Cecilia Kay scored 18 points in leading the No. 17 Crusaders (13-6) to a win in the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic at Marblehead High.

Greater Lowell 59, Lynnfield 33 — Senior guard Katelynn Tanner (18 points) led the Gryphons (13-6) to the nonleague victory. Sophomore guard Mariah Lorenzo added 10 points.

Hingham 58, King Philip 47 — Junior captain Colette Haney (14 points), senior forward Colleen Johnston (13 points) and senior guard Perry Blasetti (12 points, 10 assists) led the Harborwomen (13-5) to the nonleague win.

Hopkinton 53, Shepherd Hill 40 — Guards Kiki Fossbender (17 points) and Lauren Cho (15 points) led the Hillers (7-11) as they advance to the semis of the Westborough Invitational Tournament to face Medway.

North Reading 43, Stoneham 32 — Junior Faith Newton had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (11-9) in the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 73, Bishop Stang 53 — Freshman guard Ava Orlando’s triple-double of 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 steals fueled the offense for the Cougars (10-9) in the nonconference triumph. Senior guard Ava Foley led NDA with 26 points.

Peabody 50, Marblehead 26 — Abby Bettencourt scored 17 points to lead the Tanners (17-2) to an easy win, setting up a battle with crosstown rival Bishop Fenwick in the championship game of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Monday at Marblehead. Molly Cronin led the Magicians with 9 points.

Pentucket 50, Masconomet 47 — No. 15 Pentucket (16-2) earned a close nonleague road victory, led by junior guard Abby Dube with 15 points.

Shawsheen 46, Arlington Catholic 44 — Junior captain Kerry Brown (19 points, 10 rebounds) and freshman Fiona Rexford (12 points, 15 rebounds) led the Rams (3-9), but it was senior captain Darielle Wilson with the winning bucket for Shawsheen in the nonconference tilt.

Weymouth 67, Archbishop Williams 53 — Junior forward Larissa Gilberto scored a career-high 21 points to pace the Wildcats (7-12) to the nonleague victory. Freshman Abby Morris added 17 points.

Whitman-Hanson 51, Belmont 34 — Megan Stone (14 points) and Abby Martin (13 points) helped the 11th-ranked Panthers (18-2) prevail in the Spartan Classic.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.