This week’s Euphoria explores viewpoint in a whole new way

At the surface level, we see anger and embarrassment as real people are portrayed as punchlines in a show viewed by most of the student body. We see a satirical take on hyper masculinity through a graphic and hilarious dance number. But, Lexi’s play dives much deeper as she shows what she’s witnessed as a wallflower.

Viewers of Euphoria’s second season have been anticipating the play character Lexi Howard is putting on about her life and by association the lives of other main characters. The play has been developing all season but in the seventh episode, it finally came.

Those at home acted as part of the play’s audience, along with the cast of “Euphoria” themselves. Usually, most of the show is told from Rue Bennett’s perspective, the show’s central character. Now, Lexi, Rue’s previous best friend, has stepped into her own storyline and wrote a play that exposes her viewpoint.

Lexi has a bit of a superiority complex but, as she sees it, how can you not when everyone in your circle is: addicted to opioids, partaking in underage sex work, lying to loved ones, and/or sleeping with the enemy. Never mind that she’s knowingly subjecting her family and friends to public humiliation.

What works the most about this episode is how it plays into the overall theme that most things are not black and white. People are complicated and actions can have both good and bad consequences as a result.

This is notably demonstrated by the memory of Cassie and Lexi driving with their dad. In season one, we saw this memory from Cassie’s perspective of a blissful summer day. Now, Lexi shows us that her dad was likely intoxicated while driving, and she was terrified throughout the entire car ride.

In this same vein, the last two episodes focused on how Rue’s drug use has impacted those who care about her. As she sobers up, she’s forced to see the damage that she’s done. We learn in this episode that her sister, Gia, has been especially struggling, despite Rue’s insistence that she’s fine.

To the other characters, this play was their version of sobering up. As Cassie, Kat, and Maddy see their high school years from Lexi’s perspective, they are forced to reckon with the impact that their choices made on her.

Rue doesn’t react as strongly to the play because she already has a somewhat omniscient role as the show’s narrator and has dealt with her own baggage in earlier episodes. Similarly, Kat and Cassie’s mom cares primarily about attention and doesn’t even have the ability to ask why her character was depicted as a drunk and a poor mother. She’s too busy laughing with excitement over being portrayed and observed by others. Although, perhaps I’m being too hard on her. Isn’t attention all anyone really wants?

That’s why Lexi puts on this play. She wants attention, influence, and a little revenge on those who have wronged her. During her phone calls with Fezco, she expresses anxiety about the reactions of those who are mimicked in her play. Fezco assures her that they shouldn’t be upset if her intentions were good. She insists that they are but asks, “What if they think my intentions aren’t good when in reality they are good?... Like, what happens if Cassie sees the play and thinks I’m being cruel, even though I’m not?” Keep telling yourself that, Lexi.

She has to be in denial because if she processes her true motivations for putting on the play, she would have to admit that she’s no better than the rest of them.

“Euphoria” is not the first TV show to use a play about its characters as a storytelling device. But, as always, it is the effortless and impactful balance between reality and fiction that makes its execution of this tool so impressive.

Perhaps, as is suggested during the official post-episode recap, what the characters see is not even Lexi’s real play, but their interpretation of what she’s implying. Regardless, there is more to “Euphoria” than meets the eye, even if that eye is covered in some iconic makeup looks.

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.