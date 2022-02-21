This week’s TV: A ‘Beat the Press’ podcast, Uber CEO’s wild ride, and the words of Frederick Douglass

Fans will be glad to know that the show is back, this time in a different form — as a podcast. Rooney continues to host the conversation, which, in the premiere episode now available, includes Jon Keller of WBZ-TV, Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy, and the Globe’s Lylah Alphonse.

Last summer, GBH 2 canceled “Beat the Press,” the show created by Emily Rooney that had been on the air since 1998. It featured Rooney and her regular and semi-regular panelists analyzing media news and media coverage of news events.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 21-27.

One of the advantages of a podcast is more freedom — freedom to go long on a topic if warranted, freedom to talk about topics that might be too explicit when it comes to TV standards. Also, podcasts offer the potential for a national audience, and national voices.

The first episode (it’s available here, and elsewhere online) captures the flavor of the TV show. It includes some debate about the CNN controversy over Chris Cuomo’s firing and Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans jokes. I assume that once production is rolling — the premiere is a soft launch — forthcoming episodes will be more timely. The goal is a weekly release, on Fridays.

This is a positive development. Now, perhaps more than ever, keeping a critical eye on the media is essential.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Showtime is premiering a new anthology series that will spend each season on some major event in business history. First up, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” based on the book by Mike Isaac. It tells the story of Travis Kalanick, the company co-founder who would eventually be ousted as CEO, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Kyle Chandler plays his mentor, Bill Gurley, and Uma Thurman portrays Uber board member Arianna Huffington. Also in the mix: Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Hank Azaria, Ben Feldman, Jessica Hecht, Richard Schiff, and John Michael Higgins. Oh, and the narration is by Quentin Tarantino. It premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. By the way, the show has already been renewed, and the second season will take on the rise of Facebook.

Henry Louis Gates Jr., as seen in "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches." HBO

2. The HBO documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight and produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr. It’s structured around five speeches delivered by Douglass, excerpts of which will be performed by Denzel Whitaker, Jonathan Majors, Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, and Jeffrey Wright. The hourlong show, which also features narration by Andre Holland, premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m.

3. Morena Baccarin — she played Damian Lewis’s wife on “Homeland” — stars in a new network drama, NBC’s “The Endgame.” She plays a captured arms dealer plotting a series of bank heists while in captivity. Premiering Monday at 10 p.m., the show, according to NBC, “reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.” But can we handle the truth?

Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan in "Law & Order," returning to NBC 12 years after it was canceled. Eric Leibowitz/NBC/Eric Liebowitz/NBC

4. The mothership returns this week, 12 years after NBC canceled it. On Thursday at 8 p.m., it’ll be “Law & Order” all over again, with returning stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson along with newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Hugh Dancy.

5. Set 100 years after “Vikings,” the new “Vikings: Valhalla” portrays the adventures of the most famous Viking who ever lived, one Mr. Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett. Netflix has ordered at least 24 episodes of the show, and it premieres the first eight of them on Friday.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Snowfall” The two-hour season five premiere. FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“All American: Homecoming” An “All American” spinoff series about two elite college athletes. The CW, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Somebody Somewhere” The first-season finale of Bridget Everett’s lovely show. HBO, Sunday, 10:45 p.m.

“Killing Eve” The final season premieres with two episodes. BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Severance” What if we could split our identities into a work self and a home self? Apple TV+

“Inventing Anna” A look at a complicated con artist, starring Julia Garner. Netflix

“Pam & Tommy” The sex-tape story takes on sexism and early viral videos. Hulu

“Suspicion” A thriller that’s neither tense nor particularly logical. Apple TV+

“The Afterparty” An inventive whodunit played for laughs. Apple TV+

“Single Drunk Female” A likeable dramedy about getting sober. Freeform

“How I Met Your Father” A hangout comedy that’s missing ensemble magic. Hulu

“The Gilded Age” Old money versus new money in 1880s New York, from Julian Fellowes. HBO

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.