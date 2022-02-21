The in-person pitch makes a comeback

At a startup demo day, people gather to hear pitches from fledgling companies. One of the longest-running such programs in Boston, Techstars ― for the first time since 2019 ― held an in-person demo day last Wednesday at House of Blues to showcase 12 companies and the business ideas they’re pursuing.

Like a fashion show or a groundbreaking ceremony, a startup “demo day” is one of those rituals that have meaning for people in a particular industry — but may seem strange to those outside it. You’re going to watch people pretend to use a shovel while looking goofy in a hard hat?

Advertisement

Techstars chooses a set of startups to come together in a particular city for three months. It contributes $120,000 to each one in exchange for a 6 percent equity stake. In return, the companies get free office space, access to an array of free services like website hosting and accounting, and advice from a corps of experienced mentors.

As is typical at demo days, after three months of coaching, the startup founders were pretty adept at describing the problem they are trying to solve, without using jargon or going too deep into a technical wormhole. One of them, Future, wants people to understand the amount of carbon dioxide their family generates, and shift their purchasing to things like used apparel, electric bikes, and plant-based meat substitutes to help reduce it. Sign-Speak is using digital avatars to translate typed text into American Sign Language for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. TuCann Medical is redesigning the cannula device used for intravenous delivery of medicine and fluids so it can be inserted more easily, and present less risk of sepsis, a dangerous blood infection.

Many of the entrepreneurs served up personal backstories that explained why they felt compelled to start their company. Jesse Garcia said that she’d been a lacrosse player in college and was once notified by a coach that she’d probably suffered a concussion — several days later, after the coach had reviewed the game tape. Her startup, Tozuda, sells $35 impact sensors that can be affixed to a helmet and light up red if the person wearing the helmet is hit with sufficient force that they should be checked for a possible concussion. Jim Foote of First Ascent Biomedical lost a child to bone cancer and is developing a software platform that leverages artificial intelligence to recommend the best course of treatment for patients whose cancer has returned.

Advertisement

But while the Lansdowne Street venue was the same as it had been for past demo days, this late-pandemic edition felt different. Of course, there was a vaccine card check at the door, and the audience remained masked throughout. One startup founder and several other speakers throughout the event appeared via pre-recorded video. There was a good crowd of several hundred people, but the room was perhaps 25 percent less packed than it had been for pre-pandemic demo days.

The function of an in-person demo day is also in flux. Fifteen or 20 years ago, at an event like the MIT business plan competition or a Y Combinator demo day in Cambridge, startups hoped to get in front of investors who might bankroll their company. “It helped us generate interest,” says Giuseppe Stuto, who participated in the Techstars Boston program in 2015, and is now a venture capitalist at 186 Ventures. “At the time, getting access to VCs wasn’t easy, and putting together that first $250,000 round was hard.”

Advertisement

These days, the startup world is flush with capital; 2021 set a new record, with $330 billion pouring into US startups, according to the research firm Pitchbook. If a venture capitalist like Stuto is waiting until demo day to get a first look at companies — along with several hundred other audience members — he’s not doing his job. Most of the serious investors with whom I spoke on Wednesday had been sniffing around these companies for the last three months and already made decisions about which ones they might want to put money into. This wasn’t like an art auction, with paddles being raised on the spur of the moment.

One venture capitalist who was hanging out by the coffee urns, Chip Hazard of Flybridge Capital Partners, estimated that he meets with about 16 companies via Zoom every week. He’d already sifted through the dozen that would be presenting here, so he was planning to leave once the pitches started. He’d shown up solely for the schmoozing.

With so few in-person events bringing the Boston startup community together over the past two years, the Techstars demo day felt a little like a wedding or a bar mitzvah. “Mazel tov,” said venture capitalist Semyon Dukach, raising his coffee in a toast. I half expected some “Hava Nagila” and chair dancing to break out.

Advertisement

Sim Simeonov, an entrepreneur and angel investor who was at the event to introduce one of the startups on stage, said that demo days may be evolving into something more like a college graduation. “You already have the degree, but it puts a cherry on top. It’s fun. It’s important to bring people together.”

That said, for the founders, there was still the “serendipity,” in Andres Rico’s words, of working the room after the pitches were over, hoping to make a connection to someone who might help them get to the next level. Smartphone in hand, in the back of the room, he was showing off his networking app, Two to Tango, and hustling to raise $2 million.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.