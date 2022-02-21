When the hospital challenged his unemployment benefits, ICU nurse fought back

Then, following months of recovery, just as he was about to start a new job, the state informed Stewart that his former employer was challenging his eligibility and he could be forced to pay back $42,000.

When severely ill COVID patients started flooding the intensive care unit where Jack Stewart worked in March 2020, his stress levels were already high. The Springfield hospital was short-staffed to begin with, and protective equipment was hard to come by, said Stewart, a registered nurse. Within a month, he got sick. And his COVID symptoms persisted. And when the hospital insisted he come back to work, he quit and started collecting unemployment.

The state’s unemployment system has been hammered by the pandemic, and some of the employers who fund it have been pushing back — in some cases paying outside companies to contest claims to keep costs down. Given all the unemployment fraud in the early months of the pandemic, in addition to the surge of legitimate claims from laid-off workers, it’s not surprising employers are scrutinizing jobless benefits.

But some people who have a right to assistance have been caught in the crosshairs. For Stewart, 51, the dispute with Baystate Medical Center was “a slap to the face” after the work he had put in, especially at the height of the pandemic, he said. The way he was treated, and the prospect of having to pay back so much money, caused him severe emotional distress.

“I feel like all of the ills that I suffered were directly because their policy of profits over safe staffing placed us all at risk, both patients and staff, " he said.

Baystate declined to comment on Stewart’s case.

For nonprofit hospitals like Baystate, there’s an added urgency to monitoring unemployment claims, said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation. Employers are responsible for funding the state’s unemployment system, and private, for-profit employers do this by paying quarterly taxes into a fund, with the rates based in part on the amount of benefits former employees have received, meaning they share the burden collectively over time. Nonprofits and government employers, on the other hand, can choose to reimburse the state for each unemployment claim and pay back the costs on their own.

As unemployment filings shot up during the pandemic, and new programs and rules were implemented on the fly, employers increasingly turned to outside agents for help. But these agents don’t have first-hand knowledge and may receive limited information, especially if the process has been delayed, which can lead to mistakes and legitimate claims being contested, said Rory MacAneney, an attorney at Community Legal Aid in Worcester. And the complicated, overwhelmed unemployment system doesn’t help.

“It really creates a sort of Rube Goldberg machine,” she said.

When Stewart found out in January 2021 that Baystate had asked the state to investigate his eligibility, he submitted a letter from his doctor, which he had previously given to the hospital, stating that he was being treated for “suspected COVID-19 illness” (his tests came back negative, which was not uncommon, early studies show) and that he should not return to work until his symptoms had improved. Stewart said he was in “respiratory distress” for several weeks after his symptoms started April 12, and yet the hospital was calling him every few days asking when he could return to work. Stewart also submitted texts from his supervisor about his medical leave being denied. “It was August when I started feeling like I wasn’t going to be permanently disabled,” he said.

Quitting, he felt, was his only option, and state unemployment agents had assured him that he met new eligibility guidelines that included those who contracted COVID or quit their job because of it.

Ultimately, the state ruled in his favor, noting in a letter dated March 30, 2021, that the “denial of the claimant’s request for a reasonable leave of absence gave the claimant no choice but to leave work.” Baystate appealed, but following a virtual hearing in November, it withdrew the challenge.

Department of Unemployment Assistance documents show that the agent representing the hospital, from Unemployment Tax Control Associates in Springfield, stated that Stewart “did not raise any issues regarding his health prior to his leaving,” “resigned for personal reasons,” and “did not request” a leave of absence — despite the letter from his doctor and texts from his supervisor saying his request for a medical leave had been denied.

Unemployment Tax Control Associates, known as UTCA, also declined to comment on the case, and it’s unclear why the agent submitted faulty information.

Regardless of how it happened, the hospital’s actions have had major ramifications on Stewart’s life. They cost his family nearly $2,500 in legal fees, and torpedoed his career. Stewart now works at an endoscopy clinic in Amherst and doesn’t know if he can return to the ICU work he loved. The situation at Baystate left him with PTSD, he said. Not only was he consistently spread too thin in his three and a half years on the job, causing him to spend his days off recovering from the stress of work, he said, the staffing shortage was “amplified 300 percent by COVID.”

Baystate greatly increased the number of nurses it hired in 2021, a spokeswoman said, but the hospital still has “a long way to go to reach full staffing.”

Stewart put his life on the line in the spring of 2020 to care for COVID patients — moving out of his home to keep from infecting his wife and two sons — and when he got sick, he said, the hospital only seemed to care about how quickly he could come back. To be charged with fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits and spending nearly a year worrying he was going to have to pay back tens of thousands of dollars, on top of all the anxiety he had already experienced, was overwhelming.

“Just the accusation of fraud was such an emotional thing for me,” he said. “And they had this other industry coming in to essentially bully me through the process.”

Richard Siegel, president of the national Association of Unemployment Tax Organizations, said helping employers navigate the unemployment system is vital to the system’s integrity. Beyond saving companies money, he said, rooting out erroneous claims helps keep the unemployment fund solvent and protects the social safety net that unemployment insurance provides.

“That UI trust fund should be held as sacrosanct,” said Siegel, who also runs Unemployment Tax Management Corporation in Wakefield.

The volume of claims his members have been dealing with has been “sky high” over the past two years, he said. Critics of the industry note that challenging more of these cases will lead to more claims being denied, especially if workers don’t fight back, but Siegel said there is no incentive to take action without a legitimate reason. Doing so would hurt a company’s reputation, he said, which could make the state view its arguments less favorably.

“We’d be shooting ourselves in the foot as an industry to say we’re going to challenge anything under the sun,” he said. “Eventually it’s going to come back and bite us in the you know where.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.