What’s up, Doc? Just the Bugs Bunny Film Festival at the Brattle.

“The great thing about the Bugs Bunny festival is that it’s lasted all this time, and it’s still just a really fun, popular event,” said Brattle creative director Ned Hinkle. “It’s been going on for long enough that we’ve had families bring children, and then those children have grown up and they start bringing their kids.”

The annual Bugs Bunny Film Festival, back after a COVID-induced hiatus last year, is showing at the Cambridge movie house through Feb. 27. The festival, a tradition for the independent Harvard Square theater, gives the whole Looney Tunes gang its moment in the sun — Tweety, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and, of course, the Wascally Wabbit himself.

Each 80-minute showing screens about 10-12 cartoons from Looney Tunes and its partner series, Merrie Melodies. Though the theater tries to vary the cartoons shown during each annual installment of the festival, some of the more iconic cartoons, like “What’s Opera, Doc?” and “One Froggy Evening,” return year after year, Hinkle said. As the name of the festival suggests, at least half of the shorts feature Bugs.

“We’re constantly mixing it up and playing different cartoons from different eras,” Hinkle said. “It’s just a joy to go through these lists of cartoons, and we’re extremely lucky that Warner Brothers continues to make a large group of these [cartoons] available on 35 millimeter film for us to rent and play every year.”

The festival began in 1996, following several other Bugs-centric programs around the country. It proved “a massive success,” Hinkle said, and the 225-seat theater has hosted the annual festival ever since.

It’s been almost a century since Warner Bros. premiered the first Looney Tunes animation, which were produced as theatrical shorts that were screened before feature films. And yet, even though the cartoons are available to stream on HBO Max, audiences of all ages still flock to see Bugs on the big screen.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to come was because it’s in 35 millimeter,” said Will Popalisky, an Emerson College student who came to the 7 p.m. show on Feb. 18, the first night of the festival. “These movies were made to be seen in the theater, and I’ve never actually seen them in the theater before.”

Tim Finn, a professor at Lesley University, brought students from his history of animation class to an early showing. “They should see Bugs Bunny in his natural habitat,” he said.

For others, the festival is a simply a walk down memory lane. Out-of-towner David Lonstein went to the Feb. 18 showing with his local friend, Josh Ferris. “I’ve always been a fan of Mel Blanc and all of Looney Tunes back in the day,” Lonstein said. “If I don’t see Porky the Pig, I will cry, but I’ll get over it.”

Hinkle, a Looney Tunes aficionado himself, said the festival is a reliable source of joy for moviegoers, all the way up to the final “That’s all folks.”

“The vast majority of these cartoons are just absolutely timeless entertainment,” said Hinkle, who can hear audience laughter from behind the screen, where the Brattle’s offices are located. “It’s so amazing to sit in the theater and watch — or really, listen to — the audience experience these films.”

The Bugs Bunny Film Festival continues through Feb. 27 at the Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. 617-876-6837, brattlefilm.org.

