Coming to America

Abdul Jalil Kamawi, Bibihadya’s father, stood there too, gesturing toward the four-bedroom apartment he, his wife, and their six children just moved into.

She wore pink unicorn slippers and a pink winter coat, its brand tag still attached. A group of volunteers stood on the sidewalk in the cold, arranging boxes of supplies — food, clothing, soap — for the newly arrived refugees from Afghanistan.

LOWELL — The sky was overcast, the air freezing, but 11-year-old Bibihadya Kamawi’s smile lit up the narrow street in this old mill city Saturday.

“We’re among the lucky ones,” he said.

He and his family spent 52 days in a hotel in Woburn as agencies tasked with resettling an influx of Afghan refugees caused by the Taliban’s takeover struggle, with varying degrees of success, to meet their needs.

His family is among a handful in Lowell who are fortunate to have volunteers fill in some of the gaps.

The challenges are myriad. Some of the housing is substandard. One family had no heat in their apartment during some of the coldest days of the year. Language barriers are considerable.

At the Kamawi home, Abdul needs Internet for his kids’ schoolwork and his job search. But the cable provider showed up and said no dice, driving away after citing an issue with another subscriber in the house.

On the sidewalk, Abdul asked one of the volunteers to remove some items from the box being prepared for his family.

“We don’t want to take anything we don’t need,” he said.

Abdul worked for the United Nations in Afghanistan, and his fluency in English gave his family a leg up as they tried to navigate the bureaucracy and a new culture that can be confusing and confounding.

“I came to America for my children,” Abdul said.

With the Taliban in charge, he worried especially about his two daughters and their ability to get an education.

One of his sons had a 45-minute walk to school. Somebody gave him a bicycle and now he cycles to school, in the bitter cold, without complaint.

The staff at Lowell General Hospital and the Lowell Public Schools have been terrific, welcoming, accommodating. Bibihadya loves school. English is her favorite subject.

The volunteers are a diverse group, different faiths and varied backgrounds, united in a desire to help the newest neighbors.

Gerry Osborne, a retired Brockton public school teacher, roped her handyman, Jim Breton, into driving up from Easton. Breton loaded his pickup truck with bed frames and mattresses for an Afghan family who had nothing to sleep on.

“There are a lot of altruistic groups out there that want to help,” Osborne said. “And that’s how it spreads.”

Abdul Jalil Kamawi handed one of the volunteers a knitted friendship bracelet.

“For all you do for us,” he said.

All of the Afghan families I met in Lowell said they want to be self-sufficient, but need help getting established.

Abdul wants to start working as soon as possible. The cash supplement he gets now is simply not enough to take care of a family of eight.

He also worries about the other refugees, about 30 of them, still stuck in that hotel in Woburn where he and his family lived for two months.

“If one of us have problems,” Abdul said, “we all do.”

Osborne said the conditions at the hotel are harsh. Not enough food for families with many children. Delays in getting families into housing, children into school.

“I think the agencies are overwhelmed,” Osborne said. “We, as a country, as a government, as Americans, need to do more.”

Eventually, about 2,000 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Massachusetts, many of them in Lowell, a city that has always assimilated immigrants. The Irish came here first, in the mid-19th century, then French Canadians, Greeks, Poles, Lithuanians. More recently, the immigrants were from Southeast Asia, mainly Cambodians.

On Saturday, Bibihadya Kamawi helped her 4-year-old brother, Waisahmad, up the stairs to their new home, because everybody needs a hand sometimes.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.