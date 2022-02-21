Dr. Paul Farmer, the cofounder of Partners in Health, has died

Dr. Paul Farmer, the cofounder of Partners in Health, died unexpectedly, the organization announced Monday.
Farmer, 62, died in his sleep while he was in Rwanda, Partners in Health said. Farmer was professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and he was a longtime advocate for access to quality health care in some of the world’s most impoverished countries.
“Paul Farmer’s loss is devastating, but his vision for the world will live on through Partners in Health,” said Dr. Sheila Davis in a statement. Davis is chief executive officer of the group. “Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity.”
Farmer is survived by Didi Bertrand Farmer and their three children, Partners in Health said.
Just moments after the organization announced his death, reaction in the medical and public health community began pouring in.
“I am just gutted,” the surgeon and author Atul Gawande wrote on Twitter. “Paul, friend to so many, champion for billions, inspiration to all, it cannot be that you are gone. I will always remember our late night chats in @BrighamWomens ICU about life, our patients, and how global health just means health for everyone, everywhere.”
Samantha Power, the USAID administrator and former US ambassador to the United Nations, also called the news “devastating.”
“Paul Farmer gave everything—everything—to others. He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered. Indefatigable, mischievous, generous, brilliant, soulful, skeptical, idealistic, beloved. A giant.”
