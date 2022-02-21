Falmouth man killed after slamming into trees off Route 28

A Falmouth man was killed Sunday when the car he was driving veered off Route 28 in Falmouth and struck several trees, State Police said.
The man was driving north in a 2006 Saab around 5:36 p.m. on Sunday when his car went off the right side of the road, ,through a grass infield, and into the wood line.
The man, whose name was not released Monday, was removed from the vehicle by Falmouth firefighters and taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.
The man was the only person in the car. The crash is under investigation.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.