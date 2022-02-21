A hint of spring before another winter storm. Expect another week of turbulent New England weather

The sudden shift — which will be certain to keep New Englanders switching between jackets — will mark the third time in recent weeks temperatures and conditions have dramatically fluctuated in a 24-hour period. On Feb. 12, temperatures pushed 60 before a storm dumped several inches of snow across Massachusetts the next day. Then on Feb. 25, a so-called snow squall brought light snow, whipping winds, and frigid temperatures to the region the day after temperatures again hit 60 degrees.

In keeping with a pattern that has emerged in recent weeks, the next few days will feel like blissful spring, with temperatures pushing into the low 60s on Wednesday. But come Thursday, temperatures will plunge into the 20s with another winter storm that is expected to dump a wintery mix on the region soon to follow.

We’re in for yet another week of turbulent New England weather.

This week’s mixed bag will come courtesy of a cold front that will sweep through the region on Thursday, followed shortly by a winter storm that will bring precipitation later on Thursday night.

“When you have a lot of dips and rises, you inevitably end up with a cold air mass on the other side of a warm air mass,” said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton Office.

Expect spring-like conditions to start the week, said Simpson. Think temperatures in the low 50s. Then on Wednesday, 60-degree weather will make for an uncharacteristically warm February day for southern New England. Though, “nothing record breaking,” Simpson said.

The winter storm will move in later Thursday night, and its safe to anticipate “a decent dumping [of snow] into Friday that gives us a possible plowable event west of I-495 and north of the MassPike,” Simpson said.

It was still too early to tell exactly how much snow will fall and if it will stick on the roads, but “Friday could be a possible difficult morning commute as the system winds down,” Simpson warned.

The snowfall will eventually turn to rain Friday, he said.

This week’s storm will coincide with “The Great Snowstorm of Feb. 21-23, 1802,” the NWS wrote on Twitter.

“February 21 started off as a pleasant day, but the wind suddenly shifted to the northeast,” the Tweet said. “Snow began to fall and in a few hours a blizzard was sweeping the coast.”

That storm left behind some 48 inches of snow in communities north of Boston and swallowed up three ships, the NWS said, thankfully a far cry from what the region will see this week.





