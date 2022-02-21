Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Franklin Park Zoo, trying to enter tiger enclosure

A 24-year-old Worcester man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester and attempting to get into the tiger enclosure, State Police said.
State Police troopers were sent to the zoo at around 9 a.m. Monday after security staff there reported they had detained a man who was attempting to enter the tiger enclosure, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement.
The man, identified as Matthew Abraham was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter the enclosure and was unharmed.
Boston Emergency Medical Services were called to the zoo to assess Abraham’s mental competency, and found him to be competent, Procopio said. Abraham refused further medical treatment, Procopio said.
Advertisement
Abraham was taken to the State Police barracks in South Boston and was booked on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, Procopio said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.