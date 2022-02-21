Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Franklin Park Zoo, trying to enter tiger enclosure

A 24-year-old Worcester man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester and attempting to get into the tiger enclosure, State Police said.

State Police troopers were sent to the zoo at around 9 a.m. Monday after security staff there reported they had detained a man who was attempting to enter the tiger enclosure, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

The man, identified as Matthew Abraham was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter the enclosure and was unharmed.