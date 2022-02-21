Man stabbed in Back Bay Station over flushing toilet

A Malden man allegedly stabbed another man in the hand Sunday in a dispute over toilet flushing in Back Bay Station, officials said.

The victim, 33, told police he was inside a bathroom stall when a man entered the bathroom and told him he needed to flush the toilet, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The man was later identified as Hector Avededo, 42, police said.

“The victim responded by telling Avededo he should mind his business when it comes to his personal bathroom habits,” police said. The two men “further exchanged contentious words,” police added.