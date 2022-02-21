Police identify Grafton man killed when car plunged into ocean at Menauhant Beach

A 21-year-old Grafton man who was killed Sunday morning when he sped past a stop sign and plummeted into the ocean at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth was identified Monday as James A. Koshivos, police said.
Koshivos was traveling south on Central Avenue at a high speed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, when he drove past the sign, crossed over to Menauhant Road, and crashed over an embankment, plunging into the water, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The car landed in the water on its roof.
The car was seen in the water later Sunday morning, and Falmouth emergency responders were sent to the scene at 9:28 a.m., according to Lieutenant Douglas DeCosta, a Falmouth police spokesman. The tide had been higher when the car crashed earlier in the morning, he said.
Advertisement
Koshivos’s body was recovered by Falmouth firefighters Sunday morning, Procopio said.
State Police divers entered the water around noon and found the car 15 to 20 feet from shore in 5 feet of water, Procopio said.
The car was towed out of the water by State Police, Procopio said.
Koshivos was the only occupant of the vehicle, and died of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Material from a previous Globe story was used in this report.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.