Police identify Grafton man killed when car plunged into ocean at Menauhant Beach

A 21-year-old Grafton man who was killed Sunday morning when he sped past a stop sign and plummeted into the ocean at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth was identified Monday as James A. Koshivos, police said.

Koshivos was traveling south on Central Avenue at a high speed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, when he drove past the sign, crossed over to Menauhant Road, and crashed over an embankment, plunging into the water, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The car landed in the water on its roof.

The car was seen in the water later Sunday morning, and Falmouth emergency responders were sent to the scene at 9:28 a.m., according to Lieutenant Douglas DeCosta, a Falmouth police spokesman. The tide had been higher when the car crashed earlier in the morning, he said.