Woman allegedly drove 127 mph on I-95 in NH, State Police say

A Connecticut woman has been charged with driving nearly twice the posted speed limit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire Monday morning, officials said.
LaToya Huff, 36, of Hartford, Conn., was charged with reckless operation, New Hampshire State Police said.
Around 8:30 a.m., a State Police aircraft clocked a 2017 Dodge Charger going 127 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone heading north on I-95 in Hampton Falls, police said.
Huff is scheduled to appear in Hampton Circuit Court on April 21.
