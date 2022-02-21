Boston’s small businesses have waited long enough. Get back to the office.

The economic impact of the pandemic is lasting long past the danger. It is time to address the consequences of lingering early-stage protocols that continue to restrict many of our small businesses.

I own a breakfast-lunch restaurant in the Back Bay. Like many small businesses, especially those that rely on daily office workers for revenue, we were forced to close in March 2020 when the pandemic began. Many have closed altogether. We consider ourselves fortunate; I reopened Back Bay Sandwich in September. Foot traffic in the Park Square Building remains a fraction of prepandemic numbers, so we adjusted our menu and decreased staff. A win for us now means covering inventory and payroll so that we can continue to serve those who remained in their offices.