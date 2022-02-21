Boston’s small businesses have waited long enough. Get back to the office.

The economic impact of the pandemic is lasting long past the danger. It is time to address the consequences of lingering early-stage protocols that continue to restrict many of our small businesses.
I own a breakfast-lunch restaurant in the Back Bay. Like many small businesses, especially those that rely on daily office workers for revenue, we were forced to close in March 2020 when the pandemic began. Many have closed altogether. We consider ourselves fortunate; I reopened Back Bay Sandwich in September. Foot traffic in the Park Square Building remains a fraction of prepandemic numbers, so we adjusted our menu and decreased staff. A win for us now means covering inventory and payroll so that we can continue to serve those who remained in their offices.
Two years into the crisis, as more and more segments of “normalcy” return, the larger companies in our neighborhood continue to encourage their employees to work from home or, at best, come into the office on a limited schedule, despite the success of the vaccines and the improving benchmarks for infections and hospitalizations. Yet many of those working from the safety of home have traveled, socialized, and attended events over the last year. What makes the office more dangerous?
The ripple effect of an absent workforce is punishing businesses. Large businesses need to acknowledge their role in the economic food chain. It’s beyond reasonable time that big businesses take us into consideration as they continue to wait for unspecific signals that the path is clear. It’s understandable how a worldwide pandemic would keep some businesses from rushing back to the office. It is unfathomable that the business community would continue to disrupt a reasonable comeback through self-inflicted procrastination.
Nick Nasuti
Marlborough