To counter addiction, providers need safer options to manage pain

As a Roxbury native, I have a deep love for my community. When the opioid epidemic’s toll on the neighborhood worsened drastically in recent years, I had to step in.

That’s why, in 2020, I joined fellow Roxbury native Domingos DaRosa to create the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. We engage with local officials to address the opioid epidemic.

Still, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths are on the rise statewide. In the 12 months ending in June 2021, more than 1,400 Massachusetts residents died of a drug overdose — an increase from the previous year — with the majority attributed to opioids. In response, the CDC is revisiting some of its guidance related to opioid prescribing.