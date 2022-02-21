Pets over people

But Johnson’s enemies have added a startling accusation to the bill of particulars arguing for his removal. Sifting through the rubble of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan , they allege that he facilitated the airlift of 150 sheltered animals during the evacuation of Kabul, filling a plane intended to ferry refugees to safety with dogs, cats, and donkeys.

If you follow world affairs, you know that Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain is hanging by a thread. Johnson reportedly transformed his 10 Downing St. residence into Party Central during government-mandated COVID-19 lockdowns.

Advertisement

Of course, refugees should be evacuated. But so should pets. What’s wrong with that?

There is plenty of evidence that animals are just as worthy of rescue as human beings. The Old Testament God gave humans dominion over the earth and all its creatures, but this was one of several notorious wrong calls, e.g., killing almost every living thing in the Flood. And how has human rule worked out, anyway?

Poorly, you would have to agree. No wonder there is serious talk of “rewilding” the planet and handing suzerainty back to the bonobos and the manatees, who could hardly make a greater hash of things than we have.

Everyone knows that animals are better companions than humans — so why not save a planeload of our four-legged friends? Milan Kundera’s novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” ends with an astonishing confession by the female protagonist, Tereza, that she loves her dog, Karenin, more than her husband.

“It is a completely selfless love,” Tereza says of the half-German shepherd, half-St. Bernard. “Nor had she ever asked herself the questions that plague human couples: Does he love me? Does he love anyone more than me?”

Tereza highlights animals’ most endearing quality: They speak a very different language. Perhaps their concerns are just as mundane as ours. We bore the world with our complaints about Wi-Fi and the airlines’ refund policies; maybe animals have their own gripes — “It’s too cold for a walk!” Or “You think that Nom Nom Chicken Cuisine cat food is so great — fine! You eat it!”

Advertisement

But to our untrained ears, they are mute.

This was French poet Gérard de Nerval’s explanation for why he kept a lobster as a pet: Lobsters, he said, “are calm, serious, know the secrets of the sea, and don’t bark.”

I used to think that it was only in mid-20th-century British mystery novels that elderly ladies left their modest fortunes to their pets or to cat hospitals, but of course, that happens all the time. Leona Helmsley, Karl Lagerfeld, and, most recently, Betty White all reportedly left significant bequests to their pets.

Lagerfeld made headlines in 2013 when he hinted to CNN that he would marry his beloved Choupette, a white Siamese cat, if only it were legal: “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals,” Lagerfeld lamented. “I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat.”

At home, I have been strapped to the sofa, eyes pried open with tiny sticks, and forced to watch “All Creatures Great and Small,” the latest TV version of James Herriot’s (real name: James A. Wight) best-selling book of the same name. (OK, OK, it’s tolerable.) It was Herriot who wrote: “If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans.”

Advertisement

Maybe Boris Johnson’s mother read him Herriot’s books when the future PM was just a little nipper. It would explain a lot.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.