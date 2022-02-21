We need to keep pushing for federal law on gun makers

Re ”Gunmaker settles in Sandy Hook case: Families OK $73m deal; records to be released,” (Page A1, Feb. 16): As an occupational therapy doctoral student who values children’s education, and as a former resident of Newtown, Conn., this issue is paramount to me.

These families have every right to sue Remington, whose rifle took the life of their loved ones. Unfortunately, this does not address deeper legal issues and will not prevent another mass shooting.

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005 is a federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry. While Remington was sued under state law, this wouldn’t be the case in all states, leaving many victims powerless and no one held accountable. Adam Lanza’s mother was able to legally obtain the rifle used in the shooting due to insufficient gun-purchasing regulations.