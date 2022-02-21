BC High athletic director Jon Bartlett leaving in June to be AD at St. Sebastian’s in Needham

“I am humbled to have been part of the great history at BC High,” Bartlett said in a statement Monday.

Bartlett, a 1987 BC High graduate, has served as AD for the last 21 years.

BC High athletic director Jon Bartlett is departing at the end of the school year to take same role at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham.

“This community has been family to me over the years, always in support,” Bartlett continued. “When I reflect back, it is an honor to know the BC High Athletic Department has been recognized not just regionally, but also at a national level.”

After graduating from Colby College in 1991, Bartlett returned to his alma mater, starting as the vice principal of student affairs before taking roles as the dean of students, assistant football coach, assistant varsity basketball coach, and head varsity football coach.

Bartlett served two stints as head football coach (2008-11) and (2014-17), winning 70 percent of his games and capturing a pair of Division 1 Super Bowl titles in 2008 and 2011. He stepped down following the 2017 season to focus on his AD duties.

Under Bartlett, BC High added six varsity sports (from 14 to 20) and excelled as one of the top programs in the state.

“We are indebted to Jon for his years of service to the BC High community, his commitment to the student-athletes who he helped form, and for ensuring BC High athletics remain one of the most respected programs in the region,” BC High president Grace Cotter Regan said.

A Catholic independent day school for 375 boys, grades 7-12, St. Sebastian’s offers 13 varsity sports (and 46 teams overall) and competes in the Independent School League and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council.











