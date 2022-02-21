With suspension served, Brad Marchand is set to return Thursday as Bruins begin six-game trip

“You’ve got to keep on trucking,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ll be a better team when you put a guy like him back in the lineup.”

They went 3-2-1 without him but will welcome him with open arms when they set out on their six-game road trip, the first game Thursday at Seattle.

The Bruins kept their heads above water while Brad Marchand served his six-game suspension.

Cassidy wasn’t looking for anyone to fill the void, but he wanted to see who seized the opportunities.

“I try not to look at it that way, other than who’s going to get some extra minutes,” Cassidy said. “As soon as that happens, when any guy goes out, who can take advantage, how can we best do right for the team without asking a player to go in and do what Marsh does?”

Advertisement

The player who stood out was Taylor Hall.

“I will say this, Taylor Hall does have the ability to do some of those things, especially the playmaking part,” Cassidy said. “He made a lot of nice plays with those extra minutes.”

Hall assisted on three goals in the Bruins’ 5-1 win Monday over the Avalanche, pushing his season total to 25.

After notching nine assists over his first 26 games, Hall has dished out 16 over the last 24.

“I must say it’s something I didn’t know about him before, to be honest,” said David Pastrnak, who scored twice. “But he’s always been a great skater and the playmaking ability is pretty good.

“We have some chemistry. He tells me what he wants from me and I just listen. He’s a great playmaker.”

Marchand’s return will mean a shakeup for the line of Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Craig Smith even though Cassidy said he’d like to keep them together.

Advertisement

“Someone’s going to be probably a little bit unhappy,” Cassidy said. “Someone’s going to have to get moved around. That’s just the way it is. So we’ll sort through that when we practice Wednesday in Seattle and put the best plan together as possible and see where it goes.”

Vaakanainen scratched

Urho Vaakanainen went through warmups but was a late scratch.

“He was going to play, but after warmup, he said he wasn’t feeling right,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy plugged Connor Clifton into the third defensive pairing with Derek Forbort.

Vaakanainen returned Feb. 17 against the Islanders after missing four games following a hit by Seattle’s Yanni Gourde that required attention from concussion spotters.

After Monday’s game, Vaakanainen’s status was still unclear. Cassidy said he wasn’t sure if the issue was a residual effect of the hit.

“I don’t know,” Cassidy said. “The medical team just told me he’s not feeling right. I still haven’t gotten an answer. Not feeling right, could that be the aftereffects of that? I guess. Not feeling right, could he have the flu? So we’ll see.”

MacKinnon strikes official

On the faceoff following Coyle’s third-period goal, Tomas Nosek got physical with Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon trying to win the puck.

Upset that there wasn’t a whistle, MacKinnon struck linesman Michel Cormier on the right leg with his stick.

Cormier looked at MacKinnon but otherwise brushed off the contact.

MacKinnon avoided supplemental discipline from the league for his hit last week on Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick.

Advertisement

Going into Monday’s game, the Bruins were on alert for possible retribution stemming from a hit by Hall on MacKinnon in January. While the hit appeared to be clean, MacKinnon’s stick was between them and the collision left MacKinnon bloody.





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.