Brian Flores says he’s not mad at Bill Belichick, explains why he made text exchange public

Appearing on the I Am Athlete Podcast, Flores said Belichick’s message — where he apparently confused Flores with Brian Daboll on a text chain regarding the Giants’ head coaching job — was an honest mistake. He said he included the text in his lawsuit because he believes it strengthens his discrimination case against the league.

Although he revealed some of a text exchange with Bill Belichick as part of a lawsuit against the NFL, former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores said he doesn’t bear any ill will toward his old boss.

Podcast host Brandon Marshall called Belichick “the GOAT,” and Flores quickly agreed.

“I think the one thing people don’t know about Bill is he listens,” said Flores. “He listens. So if you have — and again, you’ve got to earn the right for him to listen — but if you have an idea, if you have a thought, if you have a person or there’s a matchup you think that we can win, a part in the game, he’ll listen. He may add something to it. He may throw it out. But he listens. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths.”

Flores, who recently accepted a job as an assistant with the Steelers, is suing four NFL teams for discrimination. In his suit, he alleges that before he was set to interview with the Giants, Belichick texted him congratulations on getting the job. The message was apparently intended for Daboll, a white coach, who was ultimately hired.

“To me, I thought it was specific to the lawsuit in that it confirmed a lot of the things that I thought were going on — that I think a lot of Black or minority coaches think are going on, it kind of confirmed it for me,” he added.

“As far as having a fair and equal opportunity to go and interview and show your acumen, show your intelligence, show your ability to lead, show your willingness and your leadership. Often times, it’s not a fair and equal playing field.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.