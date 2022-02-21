Defensemen shine as Bruins take down the powerful Avalanche

They were physical in front of the net, which is what coach Bruce Cassidy had asked for in his own colorful way, ostensibly shutting down one of the most potent offenses in the league. And they were active on both ends, pushing the limits to generate a flood of scoring chances.

For all the scrutiny the Bruins’ defensemen have been under recently, they left their fingerprints all over Monday’s 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, one of the top teams in the NHL

The numbers had been rough for the back end of late. The only defenseman with an assist over the previous eight games was Mike Reilly.

Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Derek Forbort hadn’t notched a point over that span. Brandon Carlo was on a 19-game dry spell. Connor Clifton was in a 16-game haze.

But a blue liner had a hand in each of the first four Bruins goals.

The first came in a blink as McAvoy hopped over the boards and hunted down the puck along the right boards. He hit David Pastrnak streaking on the far side, and Pastrnak punched in his 26th goal of the season at 17:30 for a 1-0 lead in the first period.

It was the first of two goals for Pastrnak, his seventh multi-goal game of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored for the first time since returning from a head laceration. Grzelcyk help set him up with his 15th assist of the season.

A tripping call on Taylor Hall midway through the second period set up a power play for Colorado, which came into the game tied for the league lead with 42 power-play goals.

The Avalanche made it look easy, cashing in on the man-advantage in a matter of 13 seconds. Nathan MacKinnon slapped one past Jeremy Swayman from 40 feet to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

The Bruins responded in a flurry. First Pastrnak blasted a shot from 39 feet off passes from Hall and Carlo to push the lead to 3-1.

Jake DeBrusk notched his ninth of the season at 15:42 of the second, scoring in back-to-back games for the first time since last season.

The Avalanche were breaking out on the rush when Gabriel Landeskog came up with the puck along the sideboards and shot it to center ice. McAvoy was able not only to cut off the pass, but keep it in the Bruins offensive zone.

He touched it to Curtis Lazar, who spotted DeBrusk all alone in front of Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper. DeBrusk closed the deal by going 5-hole with a wrist shot.

Swayman didn’t have to deal with much traffic in front of him, stopping 28 of 29 shots for his 11th win of the season.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.