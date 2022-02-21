EMass boys’ basketball: St. Mary’s Ali Barry headlines Players of the Week

Ali Barry, St. Mary’s — The senior guard averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists over three wins leading into Monday’s Spartan Classic finale against Lincoln-Sudbury; the Spartans topped Bishop Feehan (73-55), Archbishop Williams (73-55), and then beat Lowell Catholic, 100-72, thanks to Barry’s career-high 40-point performance.

Ethan Dias, Somerset Berkley — The senior captain helped the Raiders clinch a state tournament berth with 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists in Tuesday’s 71-46 South Coast win over Seekonk and 32 points and 20 rebounds in Friday’s 63-52 win over Case.

Tyrese Melo-Garcia, Lynn English — It was a second half for the ages from the junior in Saturday’s 70-66 loss to Springfield Central in the Spartan Classic. Melo-Garcia scored 37 of his game-high 43 points in the final 16 minutes to erase a 14-point deficit. He averaged 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists over three games.