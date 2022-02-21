EMass boys’ basketball: St. Mary’s Ali Barry headlines Players of the Week

Ali Barry, St. Mary’s — The senior guard averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists over three wins leading into Monday’s Spartan Classic finale against Lincoln-Sudbury; the Spartans topped Bishop Feehan (73-55), Archbishop Williams (73-55), and then beat Lowell Catholic, 100-72, thanks to Barry’s career-high 40-point performance.
Ethan Dias, Somerset Berkley — The senior captain helped the Raiders clinch a state tournament berth with 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists in Tuesday’s 71-46 South Coast win over Seekonk and 32 points and 20 rebounds in Friday’s 63-52 win over Case.
Tyrese Melo-Garcia, Lynn English — It was a second half for the ages from the junior in Saturday’s 70-66 loss to Springfield Central in the Spartan Classic. Melo-Garcia scored 37 of his game-high 43 points in the final 16 minutes to erase a 14-point deficit. He averaged 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists over three games.
Advertisement
Ethan Robertson, Saint Joseph’s Prep — The 6-foot-5 junior wing averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals per game as the Phoenix earned wins over Maimonides (76-43), Matignon (96-57), and Salem Academy (75-53). In the victory over Matignon, Robertson scored 35 points on seven made 3-pointers as Saint Joseph’s set a program record for single-game points and 3-pointers made.
Lenny Tangishaka, Randolph — The junior tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks to lead the Blue Devils to a South Shore League title with a 73-52 win over Abington. Tangishaka also nailed six 3-pointers to tally 22 points in an 88-41 win over East Bridgewater Tuesday.
Jamre Williams, Madison Park — The Cardinals extended their winning streak to five games behind a pair of monster performances from the senior forward, who recorded 25 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists in Wednesday’s 73-71 win over English High and 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 83-71 win over South Boston.
Advertisement