Erin Reen’s clutch end-of-game heroics vs. Woburn helps Norwood girls’ basketball stay unbeaten

“Oh my god,” Norwood senior Meg Olbrys said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better ending. She’s an amazing teammate, and she stepped up, like she always does.”

Reen swerved from right to left, took advantage of a screen near midcourt, darted toward the top of the key, and rose up for a contested, one-footed 3-pointer. Her momentum carried her toward the rim, and she had a perfect view as the ball fell through the hoop to lift the Mustangs to a spectacular 53-50 triumph over host Woburn on Monday afternoon.

As Norwood senior guard Erin Reen zigged and zagged down court with the Comcast Classic championship on the line, she turned to a reliable shot she works on nearly every day in practice and typically makes.

In a battle of unbeatens, the No. 3 Mustangs (20-0) built a commanding 30-16 halftime lead before the No. 6 Tanners (19-1) stormed back to take a 44-43 edge with 3:33 remaining.

All momentum was with the Tanners when the Villanova-bound Olbrys fouled out moments earlier. But Trish Wladkowski hit a free throw to slice it to 50-48 and sophomore Alexa Coras corralled a rebound and calmly hit two free throws to tie the game with 21 seconds remaining. The Tanners missed a pair of free throws at the other end, and Reen’s heroics sent the Mustangs into a frenzy.

“I didn’t know it was going to go in at all,” said Reen, who earned tournament MVP honors. “I’m just glad I made it. It was unreal.”

Norwood coach Amy Quinn acknowledged that in previous years, the Mustangs may not have had the fortitude to grind out a win if Olbrys fouled out. This year’s team’s depth and mental toughness stand out in her eyes, and those traits were on full display against a Woburn team that wouldn’t relent.

“That’s what makes us a little bit more dangerous this year,” Quinn said. “We’re really spread out, and we have different people that can score and step up and play defense. I was really proud of the way they responded.”

Olbrys, Reen, and Wladkowski all finished with 13 for the Mustangs and senior captain Jenna Taylor led the Tanners with 18. After Woburn flew out to a 7-0 edge, Norwood took a 13-11 advantage through one and dominated the second quarter.

Woburn freshman McKenna Morrison scored 10 of her 11 points in the third quarter to help slice the deficit to 40-34 through three, and Cyndea Labissiere (12 points) and Carley and Casey Dangora willed the Tanners to the lead. Woburn’s depth and defensive intensity have been critical in its success all season, and the Tanners relied upon that to pull ahead.

In the end, though, the day belonged to Reen and the Mustangs, who enter the Division 2 tournament undefeated and eyeing a larger prize. Quinn said she told Reen to put the team on her back once Olbrys fouled out, and that’s exactly what she did.

“It’s so exciting and so surreal,” Quinn said. “I can’t even believe that just happened.”

Central Catholic 57, Newton North 47 — After watching their 17-point halftime lead almost entirely disappear, the Raiders (15-4) regrouped and outscored the Tigers (10-10), 9-0, in the final two-plus minutes to capture the Board 27 tournament title.

Sophomore standout Ashley Dinges led Central Catholic with 19 points, Lenny Veloz added 12, and Claire Finney chipped in 11, as the Raiders used their balance and athleticism to secure the win.

“I think we came together as a team and realized what we were doing wasn’t working,” said Dinges, the tournament’s MVP. “We went back out with confidence and fixed our mistakes.”

Highly-skilled junior Abigail Wright paced Newton North with 30 points, showing her versatility both at the rim and from distance. Twenty of her points came in the second half, as Newton North trimmed a 35-18 halftime deficit to 48-47 with 2:55 remaining.

Finney then hit a 3, Kathleen Smith added a bucket inside, and Dinges sealed the win at the free throw line. The No. 8 Raiders, who halted No. 1 Franklin’s 54-game winning streak in the semifinals, have established themselves as contenders in a loaded Division 1 field.

“It’s nice to be sitting on a win heading into the tournament,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re in a good spot right now.”

Bishop Feehan 61, Natick 35 — Lydia Mordarski (20 points), Sammy Reale (11 points) and Julia Webster (10 points) led the way for the Shamrocks (17-2) in the first round of the Mansfield Roundball tournament.

Bishop Fenwick 63, Peabody 40 — Tournament MVP Cecilia Kay scored 18 points, Nasha Arnold added 15, and Olivia Found added 14 points in the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic final win for the Crusaders (14-6-0) in Marblehead.

Burlington 62, Waltham 47 — Alyvia Peña (21 points) and Savanna Scali (19 points) led the offense as the Red Devils (10-9) qualified for the state tournament.

Dedham 64, Shawsheen 28 — Nicki Brown (17 points), Avery O’Connor (16 points), Meryl McCormick (11 points), and Catherine Morse (10 points) all hit double-digits for the Marauders (6-14) in a nonleague win.

East Bridgewater 49, Brockton 35 — Phoebe Katilus led the Vikings (19-2) with 15 points in a nonleague win. Sophie Bradbury (12 points) and Luci Schneider (10 points) also hit double digits.

Essex Tech 44, Northeast 32 — Senior forward Ernidia Goncalves became the first boy or girl in school history to hit 1,000 points for the host Knights (9-7) in the Commonwealth victory.

Marblehead 37, Fenway 36 — All-Tournament selection Molly Cronin nailed a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds to give the host Magicians (11-8) a win in the consolation game of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic. Cronin finished with 9 points, while Catherine Comstock led Marblehead with 10. Fenway’s Sierra Cherrie (17 points) was also an all-tournament selection.

Mashpee 59, Monomoy 50 — Amiyah Peters (18 points), Hialeah Turner Foster (15 points), and Stella Stecei (13 points) led the Falcons (14-8-0) to a nonleague win in the Monomoy WinterFest consolation game.

North Quincy 66, Milton 33 — Sophomore captains Orlagh Gormley (31 points, 10 rebounds) and Ava Bryan (9 points, 12 rebounds) propelled the No. 7 Raiders (21-0) to a nonleague win.

Tewksbury 49, Bedford 37 — Sam Ryan (16 points) and Kat Macdonald (15 points) led the Redmen (9-9) to their fourth road win in seven days with a nonleague triumph over host Bedford.

Westford 55, Mansfield 54 — Senior guard Abby Chambers hit a winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to help the Grey Ghosts (13-5) escape with the narrow nonleague victory.

Foxborough 61, Cambridge 30 — Freshman guard Kailey Sullivan (23 points) paced the Warriors (13-6-0) to a win in the Foxborough Tournament.

Sarah Barber, Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.