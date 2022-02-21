Hingham, Austin Prep boys’ hockey to tangle again in final of Buddy Ferreira Classic in Falmouth

The Cougars (16-2-2), who won the tournament over the Harbormen (17-3-1) seven years ago, will be vying for their final Buddy Ferreira Classic title before departing the MIAA for the NEPSAC at the conclusion of the current academic year.

Both semifinal contests required overtime, with No. 1 Hingham outlasting 13th-ranked Reading, 2-1, and No. 7 Austin Prep erasing a two-goal deficit to topple BC High, 3-2, setting the stage for the first final to not feature the Eagles in Falmouth since 2015 — which was, naturally, a matchup between Hingham and Austin Prep.

Razor-thin margins between the four semifinalists at the Buddy Ferreira Classic made for a compelling day of hockey Monday at Falmouth Ice Arena.

The final is Thursday at 2 p.m.

Before that happens, Noah Pineo scored 35 seconds into overtime to ensure AP’s final foray in Falmouth has a chance to be unforgettable.

“We got our legs back in the second, and I think in the third period we carried it,” Austin Prep coach Bill Pappas said. “We were down for a little bit there, but the boys worked extremely hard.”

Jacob Duval scored 5:31 into the second period before Drew Thibodeau tied it at 13:30 of the third period with an extra attacker on for the Cougars, stunning the Eagles (6-12-1), who had scored just 47 seconds into regulation on a Joe Feinberg tally. Aidan McDonnell had also scored for BC High in the first.

Hingham never trailed in its win over Reading, taking a 1-0 lead 10:17 into the second on a Charlie Even offering before Mark Boyle responded with a net crash 2:02 into the third, a puck caroming in off his shoulder for the equalizer.

But Ace Concannon forced a turnover for the Harbormen in overtime, feeding to a streaking Billy Jacobus for the winner at 1:39.

“We don’t score a lot of goals, so we know it has to be good team defense for us to win,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said.

The win was the ninth by a single goal for the Harbormen, backed up by 25 stops from netminder Luke Merian.

Hingham will be shooting for its first title in Falmouth since 2009, Messina’s first season as head coach.

For Austin Prep, barring a state tournament appearance next month perhaps at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay, it will be their final trip in program history over the Cape Cod Canal.

“This is the best tournament,” Pappas said. “[Falmouth coach] Paul Moore does an unbelievable job. I’m going miss it and I know the boys are going miss it.”

Archbishop Williams 7, Arlington Catholic 6 — Sean Murphy made sure the Bishops (11-8-1) were the last ones standing in a seesaw affair with the Cougars (8-9-2) in Falmouth, scoring three minutes into overtime in a game which featured five ties and three lead changes.

Shamus O’Toole had a hat trick for Archbishop Williams, including two shorthanded goals, and Jackson Sylvester added two more for Archies in the fourth meeting of the season between the Catholic Central rivals -- they’d entered the day 1-1-1 in three meetings, with five goals apiece over three games.

Prior to Monday, the teams had met just four days earlier in the Catholic Central Cup, a game won 1-0 by the Bishops, who next face Duxbury in the Buddy Ferreira Classic fifth-place game on Thursday in Falmouth.

King Philip 6, Mansfield 3 — The Warriors (9-7-3) won the Songin Cup and qualified for the MIAA tournament, with senior forwards Shaun Fitzpatrick and Nolan Feyler each recording 2 goals and 2 assists in the victory.

Classmates Dan McCarthy and Sean Crowther added the last two goals to halt any comeback opportunities for the Hornets (7-10-1). Junior Kyle Abbott made 25 saves in goal at Rodman Arena.

“At the end of the season, we’re looking to play our best hockey, and I feel like we are,” said KP coach Paul Carlow. “I wanted to play in this tournament because I knew the competition would be good.”

The Warriors outscored the Hornets in the second period, 4-0, to open up the game, and the team knew they were looking at an MIAA berth after a rough injury-plagued start to the season.

“Every game in the second half was like a playoff game,” Carlow said. “Our record was 7-1-1 in the second half, and our one loss was in overtime. [We got] some key players back [from injury], and now we finally just got in.

“We won our league title last year so we have high expectations for this year. It finally came to fruition today. They’re locked in, they’re playing their best hockey now.”

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1 — Senior forward Justin Gouveia netted a pair of goals, classmate defenseman Seamus Marshall and sophomore forward Aidan Cousineau added goals, and senior Matt Dore (16 saves) earned the win for the Spartans (16-2-1) at Stoneham Arena.

Cambridge 4, Winthrop 2 — Senior Lou Targoff scored a pair of goals to spark the Falcons (8-6-6) to the nonleague victory at Simoni Memorial Rink.

Concord-Carlisle 4, North Andover 0 — Jason Swaim had 21 saves for the shutout and the Patriots (10-9) qualified for the postseason with the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 victory at Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Cam Daley had a goal and assist for C-C, which also got a goal apiece from Jay Carter, Noah Thorpe and Derek Labadini.

Duxbury 5, Falmouth 2 — Brendan Bonner scored twice for the Dragons (11-4-2), both goals serving as equalizers before Tyler Walser secured the winner on the power play in the final minute of the second period against the host Clippers (11-7-2) in the Buddy Ferreira Classic. Reilly Murry also scored twice for Duxbury.

Framingham 6, Medford 0 — Senior forward Caleb Patrick got the Flyers (10-8-3) on the board in the opening round of the Cahoon Cup, and they never looked back. Six different Flyers lit the lamp at Burlington High.

Gloucester 4, Woburn 2 — Sophomore forward Emerson Marshall potted a pair of goals to lead the Fishermen (15-4-0) to the nonconference win. Classmate Brett Cunningham and junior forward Drew White also put tallies on the board at Talbot Rink.

Hanover 2, Silver Lake 0 — Junior forward Ryan Coutts and senior captain Robbie Hanna each found the back of the net, while junior Liam Monahan kept a clean sheet in net for the Hawks (13-6-1) in the Patriot League triumph at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Haverhill 3, Pentucket 1 — Justin Torosian had a goal and assist, and the Hillies (10-9) qualified for the postseason for the first time in six years and advanced in the Gulazian Division of the Newburyport Bank Classic at Graf Rink. Dylan Soucy made 22 saves, and John Bishop and Jake Costa also scored for Haverhill, which faces Hamilton-Wenham in Wednesday’s championship game (7 p.m.).

Newton South 4, Wellesley 4 — Dan Schwartzman scored the tying goal with 3:52 to play to rally the host Lions (11-6-2) in the nonleague game at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Nathan Cohen added a goal and assist for Newton South, and Andrew Murray and Camden Cardamone also scored.

Adam Berg had two goals for the Raiders (12-2-6), Ben Stavaridis added a goal and assist, and Sean Burke a goal.

Malden Catholic 5, Notre Dame (West Haven) 1 — The No. 14 ranked Lancers (11-8) toppled Notre Dame Academy/West Haven, the top-ranked team in Connecticut, on the strength of two goals apiece from Daniel Zizza and Nick Julian at Valley Forum II. Owen Keefe finished the night with a goal and two assists.

Marshfield 5, Quincy 2 — Junior defenseman Jake Hemingway’s hat trick powered the Rams at The Bog, as they took the Patriot League Keenan Division championship. Senior captain Dan Kane and sophomore forward Tommy Carroll each also scored.

Northeast 3, Essex Tech 2 — Freshman forward George MacKinnon broke the tie in overtime at Allied Veterans MDC Rink to send the Knights to the James Mulloy Memorial Tournament final vs. Somerville.

Rockland 2, Stoughton/Brockton 1 — Logan Murphy’s overtime goal gave the host Bulldogs (8-11) the nonleague win at Rockland Ice Arena.

Joey Salamone had the other goal for Rockland, while Joe McNulty scored for Stoughton/Brockton (9-10-1).

Somerville 8, Everett/Revere 1 — Senior forward Aidan O’Donovan notched a hat trick for the Highlanders (4-9-3) to advance to the finals of the James Mulloy Memorial Tournament at the Allied Veterans MDC Rink.

St. John’s Prep 4, Masconomet 3 — Junior captain Pierce Blaeser put home the game-winner for the third-ranked Eagles (16-3-0) in the nonconference victory over the 19th-ranked Chieftains (14-3-3) at Essex Sports Center.

Sophomore forwards Jake Vana and Camden Umlah gave SJP a 2-0 lead, before junior forwards Will Van Sicklin and Blaeser both netted go-ahead goals later on.

Walpole 3, North Attleborough 1 — Jack Walsh, Collin Birsch, and Joe Cox scored for the Timberwolves (11-6-2) in the Songin Cup consolation win at Rodman Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 4, Hanover (N.H.) 1 — Junior Erin Gamble notched two goals and an assist, pacing No. 6 A-B (14-4-2) to a nonleague win at Nashoba Valley Olympia. Sophomore Lily Vaughan added a goal and an assist and sophomore goaltender Claire Bukowski made 18 saves.

Austin Prep 2, HPNA 0 — Sophomore Kylie McDonald and senior Maeve Curley each scored and senior Lauryn Hanafin posted a shutout, leading the No. 1 Cougars (21-0) to a nonleague win at Merrimack College.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Peabody 0 — Junior Lily Pregent scored the winner in the third period, helping the Crusaders (8-8-2) capture the program’s first Carlin Cup at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink. Senior captain Lauren Diranian notched an empty-net goal and an assist, and freshman Ella Tucker posted an 18-save shutout, the first of her career.

King Philip 5, Milton 0 — Senior captain Morgan Cunningham and sophomore forward Kelly Holmes each scored a pair of goals for the Warriors (17-4-0) in the nonconference win at Foxboro Sports Center. Senior forward Jennifer Daniels added a goal.

Longmeadow 9, Masconomet 1 — Sophomore Avery Ireland netted a hat trick, lifting the Lancers (7-7-1) to a nonleague win at Methuen High School in the semifinals of the Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament.

Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 4, Dedham 0 — Senior captain Jessica Widdop notched a shutout, helping the Warriors (3-14-1) earn a nonleague win at Foxborough Sports Center. Freshman Emma Rabinovich, senior captain Kylie O’Keefe, sophomore Cammy Shanteler, and senior Cataline Kipp each scored a goal.

Matignon 1, Methuen/Tewksbury 0 — Senior Kyleigh Green scored off an assist from junior defensemen Emma Pessia, lifting the Warriors (5-8-2) to a nonleague win at Methuen High School in the semifinals of the Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament.

Junior Gianna McCusker and sophomore Taylor Daly combined for the shutout.

Quincy/North Quincy 5, Hingham 3 — Senior captain Orla O’Donnell and junior Maggie Lynch each scored twice, pacing the Q/NQ (11-8) co-op to a Patriot League win at Pilgrim Arena.

O’Donnell scored twice in the final 21 seconds of the second period, her first a perfectly placed wrist shot as she moved from left to right at the top of the slot that careened off the right post and in for a power-play goal.

Eleven seconds later, O’Donnell gathered the puck off the faceoff, gained the blue line, and ripped a slapshot from the right point that trickled past Hingham freshman goaltender Brynn Scott.

Senior captain Maddie Bailey scored the winning goal on the power play, receiving a pass in front through two defenders from eighth-grader Emily Lim and slotting a shot under the blocker.

For the Harborwomen (9-10-1), freshman Caroline Doherty netted two goals and senior captain Ryan Maguire added a tally.

Norwell 4, Pope Francis 2 — Penny Saich set up Maddie MacDonald for a first-period goal before scoring another in the second to lead the Clippers (8-9-1) to the Newburyport Tournament win at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Norwood 6, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Junior Morgan Roach, senior Marissa Cataldo, junior Jenna Naumann, freshman Emily Spadorcia, sophomore Molly Federico, and senior Caeli Reed each scored in a balanced offensive effort, leading the No. 13 Mustangs (16-3-1) to a nonleague win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, Arlington Catholic 0 — Sophomore Ava Larkin recorded her second shutout of the season, lifting the No. 11 Cougars (10-5-3) to a nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena.

Junior assistant captain Maggie Donahue (two goals, one assist), sophomore Juliana Connors (two goals, one assist), and freshman Sarah White (one goal, two assists) powered the offense.

Pembroke 4, Scituate 2 — Freshman Jennifer Birolini scored twice, leading the No. 20 Titans (14-5) to a Patriot League victory at Hobomock Ice Arena. Eighth-grader Hannah D’Angelo and senior Erin Doran each tallied a goal.

Shrewsbury 3, Newburyport 1 — Senior captain Kaci Ryder (one goal, one assist), freshman Kate Louder (one goal, one assist), and junior Taylor Ryder (one goal) powered the Colonials (11-6-1) to a nonleague win at Henry Graf Skating Rink in the semifinals of the Newburyport Bank Classic.

Winthrop 5, Belmont 2 — The first-line of junior Emma Holmes (three goals, one assist), junior Julia Holmes (one goal, two assists) and freshman Talia Martucci (one goal, three assists) paced the No. 4 Vikings (16-0-1) to a nonleague win at Larsen Rink. Junior captain Bridget Grey made 55 saves for the Marauders (6-10-2).

Burlington’s Conceison will retire

In a letter addressed to the Burlington hockey community Monday, 35-year coach Bob Conceison announced he will retire at season’s end.

“It has been one of my life’s greatest honors to celebrate the successes and work through the challenges associated with developing a dynamic and meaningful hockey program in one of the best Division 1 public school leagues in the state,” he wrote.

“Just as important, however, is the feeling of personal satisfaction of seeing the multi-faceted growth of our student athletes both during their time in our classroom (our locker room), and after they leave those red, white, and blue walls.”

Conceison, who coached three seasons at Malden Catholic (28 wins), has 471 career wins through Monday’s 4-1 loss to Chelmsford in the first round of the Cahoon Tournament. He earned his 400th win on Jan. 18, 2017.

He thanked his wife Colleen, his five children (including two sons he coached), and his four grandchildren for their consistent support. His son, Bobby, worked the bench alongside his father for 10 seasons.





Cam Kerry reported from Pilgrim Arena in Hingham and Carson Tully from Valley Forum II in Malden. Sarah Barber, Jim Clark, Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, Victoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed.



