Jayson Tatum honored to join Celtics greats at the NBA All-Star celebration

“That was incredible,” Tatum said. “I kind of felt like I didn’t even belong in that picture with all that they’ve accomplished and what they mean to the game, especially to the Celtics.”

As Tatum’s Team Durant participated in a pregame photo session, the NBA’s Top 75 players were also gathering for photos. Tatum took a photo with Robert Parish , Paul Pierce , Kevin McHale and Kevin Garnett .

CLEVELAND — Jayson Tatum called his All-Star Weekend special by taking a picture with a group of Celtics legends, perhaps inspiring him to be the next Boston legend.

Tatum met Parish for the first time and reconnected with McHale, Parish and Garnett, his all-time favorite Celtic.

“Being in that picture with them was special, it’s something I will frame and a moment I’ll always remember,” Tatum said.

Tatum scored 8 points with 4 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in 20 minutes as Team Durant lost to Team LeBron, 163-160, Sunday night. LeBron James sank a winning fadeaway shot to give his team the 163 total, determined by the Elam ending in which teams try to reach a pre-determined score.

“Another great experience,” Tatum said. “A lot different than last year. We got a real experience. It’s all about having fun, having your family around. It was just an enjoyable weekend.”

Celtics honored

Several Celtics were honored Sunday. Larry Bird was not present but was shown on video acknowledging the honor. Bill Russell posted on social media a picture donning his NBA 75 jacket but said he decided not to travel because of COVID-19 concerns. Bill Walton and Ray Allen were present. Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens and Nate “Tiny” Archibald were acknowledged on the video board. A smiling Cousy raised both arms repeatedly in celebration of the honor.

The families of Sam Jones, John Havlicek and Bill Sharman were honored during a ceremony during the third period that included Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant.

Jordan appears

The biggest mystery of the weekend was whether Michael Jordan would appear for the NBA 75 ceremony. He did, and Jordan was introduced last and given a rousing ovation. Even more notable was a long hug and embrace Jordan shared with James, another NBA 75 member.

The two, so often compared, are not close. But both hugged and smiled as they shared a conversation following the ceremony.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James talk after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team Sunday night in Cleveland. Jason Miller/Getty

“There was so much chaos going on after we split, I did not want to lose the opportunity to share the man’s hand who inspired me throughout my childhood,” James said. “I haven’t had much dialogue with him in my 20 years in this business. Part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.”

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Tim Duncan, and Karl Malone were among those who did not appear at the ceremony.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.