Masconomet’s Bella Misiura floors it to win all-around title at state coaches individual girls’ gymnastics championship

The title came down to the last event, floor exercise. Both completed difficult double back tumbling passes, Misiura’s front tumbling was the difference-maker, earning her a 9.575 score that gave her the title over White, 38.275 to 38.125.

Misiura and White’s first all-around high school battle at Monday afternoon’s Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches State Individual Championships at Tewksbury High School lived up to expectations.

TEWKSBURY — The high school gymnastics community has been buzzing the past two years over the emergence of Masconomet sophomore Bella Misiura and Franklin senior Emma White. Due to the pandemic, Misiura and her two-time state champion Masconomet teammates had not had the opportunity to face Franklin, which jumped into the spotlight last winter thanks to White’s high-level gymnastics.

“I was a little nervous at first,” said Misiura of her clinching floor performance. “I was like, ‘You have to be confident and stay confident.’”

Misiura’s Yurchenko layout half vault also earned her the vault title. She added the balance beam title thanks to her clean routine that scored a 9.5.

“My favorite event today was definitely vault,” Misiura said. “This year vault has been one of my highest scoring events.”

White also had a stellar day. She opened her meet with a Yurchenko layout vault that had great distance on its landing, earning a 9.45. She followed with an uneven bars routine that captured the title on that event, and tied for second on balance beam.

It was White’s first time competing at a state-wide high school competition, and she was happy to get the experience in advance of Saturday’s South sectional meet at Algonquin.

“It gave me a warmup on everything, especially on vault, because it will be a harder landing,” said White. “It definitely gives me a good feel for things.”

The highest-ranked returner from the 2020 edition of the meet, Reading senior Sophia Isbell, picked up from where she left off during her freshman campaign. She finished third with a 37.9, finishing in the top four on all four apparatus, earning a 9.4 on her incredibly high and powerful dismount on her uneven bars routine

Misiura’s freshman teammate, Meri Brandt, finished fourth, thanks to a lofty double pike that opened her floor exercise. She won the apparatus title with a 9.775, her highest score during her 37.825 all-around effort.

With pristine technique, Marblehead/Swampscott’s Maeve Mcllroy was one of the breakout stars of the meet. One of the first gymnasts ever to earn a spot in the meet from her co-op program, Mcllroy finished fourth with a 37.725.



