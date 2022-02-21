Mike Loughnane has top-ranked and unbeaten BC High boys’ basketball team rolling as the postseason approaches

Senior guard Mike Loughnane recorded 20 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds and was named tournament MVP. Mahari Guerrier added 15 points and 6 rebounds for BC High (19-0).

One night after dispatching second-ranked Andover in front of a capacity crowd, the top-ranked Eagles led from start to finish and captured the Comcast Classic title with a 78-64 win over fifth-ranked Everett Monday night at Woburn High.

Another marquee matchup, another convincing win for BC High boys’ basketball.

“We’ve kind of gotten used to it the past few weeks, having a big game and then having to play again the next night,” said Loughnane. “It really starts with Coach [Bill Loughnane. his father]. He keeps us focused and always says this was a great game but we’re onto the next one. That’s the mentality we’ve taken.”

BC High led 24-13 after one quarter and 38-25 at the half, but Everett punched back in the third.

John Monexant drained a 3-pointer from the right wing, cutting the BC High lead to 43-35. With the Everett partisan crowd on their feet, Ryan Dear came off the bench and canned a pair of triples. After the Tide responded with a bucket, Guerrier hit a 3-pointer, Loughnane converted a tough driving layup and then capped the spurt with a right-wing triple.

Once the shot swished through the net, Loughane raised his shooting hand up in the air as Everett called timeout and BC High regained a commanding 59-42 lead.

“Everett is a hard-nosed team and I like how our guys responded,” said Bill Loughnane. “We played really well and it was nice for Ryan to come out and hit a few. We know he can shoot it.”

Dear and 6-foot-5 forward Johnny Garrett combined for 23 points off the bench for the Eagles.

Roger Vasquez scored a game-high 22 points and Monexant added 15 points for Everett (19-3), which entered on a 15-game winning streak.

BC High’s resumé now includes wins over No. 2 Andover (64-42), No. 3 Malden Catholic (66-44, 61-31), No. 5 Everett, No. 7 Mansfield (87-65), and No. 11 Central Catholic (71-57).

The Eagles can complete an undefeated regular season Wednesday against Bridgewater-Raynham.

“I tell the kids every year, once the tournament starts everyone is 0-0,” said Bill Loughnane. “We’ve played good teams all year and we’ve responded well. We’re just hoping we can continue it.”

Malden Catholic 68, Springfield Central 62 — The Lancers (16-2) ended the third quarter with a 10-0 run to deficit to 48-47 heading into the final frame.

Malden Catholic took the lead early in the fourth and never looked back, scoring a second consecutive high profile win at the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s of Lynn.

Tony Felder, who was named MVP of the tournament, led the Lancers with 19 points and KC Ugwuakazi posted a huge double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds to top a Division 1 power, as MC heads into the Division 2 state tournament.

“At the end of the season, when you’re winning tough games, hopefully it sets you up for a good run in the tournament,” said Malden Catholic coach John Walsh. “You’re not going to find many better teams than Springfield Central in the D2 tournament.”

Beverly 73, Lynn English 69 — Sophomore Ryder Frost tossed in 18 points to propel the Panthers (20-1) to victory in the consolation game of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s Tyrese Melo-Garcia continued his torrid play with 34 points for English.

Abington 68, Sandwich 50 — Senior guard Tommy Fanara (25 points, 7 rebounds) and senior forward Jeremiah Ismeus (16 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks) led the Green Wave (12-6), which advances to the finals of the Cotter Tournament with the win.

Apponequet 66, Martha’s Vineyard 60 — Josh Keller scored 22 points, and Nate Levesque (15 rebounds) added 19 for the Lakers (8-11) in their first-round win in the Mitch Kuliga Classic.

Canton 66, Fenway 48 — Lanse Dorcelus (16 points), Nate Mei (13), and Matt Chafin (11) each scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (9-11) in the nonleague win.

Catholic Memorial 77, Newton South 65 — Sophomores Peter Gellene (26 points), Ryan Higgs (24), and Matthew St. Martin (13 points) lift the Knights (7-12) to the nonleague win.

Gloucester 73, Bishop Fenwick 69 — Senior Zach Oliver scored 23 points to lead the Fishermen (7-12) to the consolation-round win in the Larry McIntire IAABO 130 Classic.

Greater Lowell 75, Pentucket 66 — Senior Nesly Sainvil and junior guard Zion Rodriguez scored 21 points each for the Gryphons (11-8) to take the nonconference victory.

King Philip 68, Falmouth 36 — Junior Will LaPlante scored 24 points to lead the Warriors (5-15) to the win in the first round of the Couto Crosby Memorial Tournament in Somerset.

Marblehead 59, Masconomet 57 — Tournament MVP Tyrone Countryman scored 19 points, raising his two-game total to 43, to lead the host Magicians (11-7) to the title in the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic. Kipp Schauder added 14 points. Matt Richardson led the Chieftains with 17.

Marshfield 66, Dennis-Yarmouth 40 — Senior Connor Walden (27 points) and junior James Leach (14 points) paced the Rams (13-6) in the nonleague win.

Middleborough 60, Dighton-Rehoboth 53 — Senior guard Gianni Perea tossed in 20 points and collected four steals for Middleborough (13-6) in the first round of the Foxboro Tournament.

Junior guard/forward Jacob Briggs (14 points, 11 rebounds) and senior guard Jalen Moore (13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds) contributed to the win.

Nauset 50, Monomoy 45 — Senior forward Seth Asiimwe (21 points) propelled the Warriors (17-3) in the Winter Fest Tournament championship.

North Quincy 93, Snowden 78 — With his 43-point performance, sophomore Daithi Quinn (5 rebounds, 4 assists) registered the third-highest scoring mark in program history, helping the No. 12 Red Raiders (16-4) win the nonleague matchup. Freshman Kobe Nguyen added 9 points and 11 assists for the hosts.

North Reading 52, Revere 45 — The Hornets (13-6) rattled off their eighth straight win to advance to the final of the Patton Tournament Tuesday at Hamilton-Wenham.

Randolph 71, Weymouth 50 — Sophomore guard Marquis White (19 points) and senior guard Stevens Joacine (18 points) lifted the Blue Devils (17-1) to the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 82, Lincoln-Sudbury 61 — Tournament MVP Ali Barry racked up 30 points as the third-ranked Spartans (23-1) cruised to victory in the Spartan Classic.

Taunton 77, New Bedford 42 — Senior guard Trent Santos scored 29 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone as the Tigers (18-2) rolled to a nonleague victory in their regular-season finale.

Walpole 71, Sharon 59 — Senior Ryan King’s 15 points powered the Timberwolves (13-7) to the Davenport Tournament win

Sarah Barber, Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235.







