Out of nowhere, Wilmington/Bedford launches as a girls’ gymnastics power

The original thought was to offer gymnastics for the 2022-23 school year, but the interest was there for this year, so they decided to forge ahead. Now, the team has broken the 140 score threshold four times.

At 6-1, the new co-op is making a splash in the already-stacked Middlesex League, home to longtime North sectional contender Reading and other tough programs. The team, which is a mix between Wilmington and Bedford students, marks the first time Wilmington has offered the sport in 20 years.

They weren’t even slated to compete this year. Now Wilmington/Bedford is one of the best girls’ high school gymnastics teams in the North.

“We just wanted to have a healthy and happy season and build the program to keep it sustained going forward,” said coach Kristen Hannon. “This wasn’t a planned year. They were thinking about offering the team next year and then just pulled the trigger.”

Several seniors were excited that the co-op’s timeline was accelerated, giving them an unexpected chance to represent their high school.

“There’s six [seniors] on this team,” said Hannon, who spent her high school years as a gymnastics standout for Chelmsford. “They are so thankful just to have this opportunity to be able to represent their school in any capacity.”

One of those seniors is Bedford’s Jaida Edey, who was coached by Hannon as a competitive club gymnast when she was younger, but left the sport a few years ago. Now Edey gets the chance to do the sport she loves again, and do so in the school environment. Hannon says it is like she never left the gym.

“She left probably about two or three years ago and came back like she never missed a beat,” said Hannon.

Juniors Emily Provost and Alexa Graziano have paced the co-op so far, with both capable of scoring above 9.0 on multiple events. Provost has even hit 9.5s on vault.

The co-op is now preparing for Wednesday’s Middlesex League championships and a possible North sectional berth, but Hannon is just excited that the program’s bonus year came to be.

“I didn’t really care if we went undefeated,” said Hannon. “If we have two or three losses or if we lost all of our meets, as long as the kids are out there doing what they love and having fun. So far, we’ve made a pretty big splash in this league.”

Lots to like about Lowell

After juggling two training venues and inconsistent access to equipment, the Lowell boys’ gymnastics team finished second in the MIAA Boys Gymnastics Championships. Much of that is due to the diligence of longtime coach Jesse Raschak and the long-held spirit that the roster has.

Over the last decade, Lowell has brought one of the largest rosters to each state championship. While only five gymnasts can compete on each event, the team routinely had extras on the sidelines, cheering loudly. Unlike other teams, many of Lowell’s gymnasts have no background in the sport, and sometimes the roster’s seniors aren’t necessarily the most experienced.

“I always get a lot of seniors just coming out for the first time, which is funny,” said Raschak. “I’m not sure what I really do to make them come out, but they always come out and it’s always like raw talent, so I’m happy to have them.”

The team’s training arrangement isn’t always ideal, but Lowell makes it work. A few days a week, they work on a few apparatuses at the high school, including floor exercise on a cheerleading mat (which is typically thinner). Other days, they get access to apparatuses at nearby Walker’s Gymnastics, which they have to get to via a carpool system, no bus. All of their meets have to be away meets, as they don’t have access to a full setup to host one.

Despite the obstacles, Lowell’s spirit is strong and has been for 20 years. This year, the team had two former gymnasts come back as assistant coaches, with one, Chuck Khriv, winning the state’s Assistant Coach of the Year award.

The Red Raiders also have one of the best gymnasts in the state in freshman Lorenzo Leary. Leary participated in recreational gymnastics classes when he was younger, but only once a week. He joined Lowell’s team this year, and picked up difficult skills in record time. That double-back dismount he threw off of high bar at the state meet? Oh, he had tried it for the first time only days earlier.

Leary won the state vault title, finished fourth in the all-around, and now has his sights set for more, thanks to a coach and team that never give up.

“I feel like I can improve on gymnastics more,” said Leary. “Being a freshman gives you so much more time to actually improve a lot.”

Norton and Franklin continue to roll

With a win Friday evening over Medway/Holliston/Millis/Milford, Norton has not only captured the Tri-Valley League title, but recorded an undefeated season. Nine of its 10 wins came with scores over 140 … Franklin had a runaway victory in the Hockomock League championships, defeating runner-up Attleboro by 9 points, 149.3-140.3. Panthers senior notched an incredible 9.9 on vault as she won the all-around with a 39.15.