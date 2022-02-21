Postcard from Beijing: I couldn’t be more proud to say I am an Olympian

Zack DiGregorio of Medway competed in his first Olympics as a member of the US luge team, and shared his thoughts and experiences from the games.

The Olympics were always something my family would watch together. From watching Shaun White fly in the Winter Games to Aly Raisman dominate in the Summer Games, we loved every second of it.

Being a part of it this year was something so special. Walking out during the Opening Ceremony took my breath away and then competing and hearing from so many people that they watched warmed my heart.