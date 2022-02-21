Some Team USA players didn’t waste any time getting right back into action with their college teams

But Harvard forwards Nick Abruzzese and Sean Farrell had other ideas, and let coach Ted Donato know that they would like to play in Friday night’s game against Princeton. Donato understandably had his reservations.

Still, with the loss to Slovakia wrapping up after 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the idea that they would suit up for Friday’s games appeared to be out of the question, with a return to the ice to come Saturday at the earliest, and possibly not until the following weekend.

If there was a silver lining to the quarterfinal loss for the US men’s hockey team last week in Beijing, it was that college players on the squad were allowed to return to their respective teams a little sooner than expected.

“It’s like having a couple of Christmas presents that you can’t open under the tree,” Donato joked. “Ultimately, as coaches, we’re in charge of making sure that we’re looking out for their best interest, not only for the weekend, but long-term as well.”

Boston College forward Marc McLaughlin and defenseman Drew Helleson had traveled back with the pair from Harvard, flying from Beijing to Tokyo, then another 13 hours direct to New York, before catching another flight to Logan that landed after 1 p.m. Friday. By the time they disembarked, claimed their luggage, and caught a ride, they arrived back on campus around 2:30 p.m. Unsure of how to proceed, Donato called BC coach Jerry York to see what his approach would be.

“Probably Jerry and I were both in the same mind-set. It was really about the health and well-being of the players first,” said Donato. “Basically, I wanted to make sure they felt no pressure to play. When they wanted to play, we were certainly excited, but we wanted to make sure that they felt that they wanted to play.”

York anticipated that they would not be available for that night’s game at Northeastern, and was going to play them the following night back home on Saturday. But after getting a call from Donato, he decided to check in, and both said they wanted to play.

“I was so surprised,” said York. “But they’re younger, they’ve got a lot more grit, and they want to play hockey.”

All four would be on the ice for their team’s games, which started at 7 p.m. McLaughlin scored a goal in his first game back, helping the Eagles to snap a 12-game winless streak with a 4-1 win at Matthews Arena.

Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe closed his postgame comments by commending the BC duo.

“Good for them that they were able to do that and help their team come back here,” said Keefe. “I thought it sent a really strong message to their group. Congrats on those guys being at the Olympics and coming back after a tough day and finding themselves in the lineup.”

Harvard also won its game Friday night, rallying to defeat Princeton, 4-3.

“We knew that they were back, and they were going to try to play that afternoon,” said Harvard captain Casey Dornbach. “Getting them back was a boost of confidence, some fresh energy. You get two players like that back, there’s always a benefit, so we were excited to have them back.”

Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso also made his way back, but with the Terriers on a bye, was afforded a weekend off.

Team Canada evidently didn’t feel the same sense of urgency, as BC forward Jack McBain and Northeastern goalie Devon Levi were not expected back until Monday night.













