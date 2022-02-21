Taking the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title is a big leap for Taunton boys’ basketball

Taunton has captured the program’s first Kelley-Rex Division title as a member of the Hock. The Tigers took control of first place Tuesday with a thrilling 56-46 comeback win over Mansfield and secured the league crown outright Friday with a 68-48 win over Milford.

Since joining the Hockomock League in 2012, Taunton coach Charlie Dacey noted how his Tigers have constantly looked up in the league standings at perennial powers Mansfield and Franklin.

“It’s always Mansfield, Franklin, and us, but this year it’s us, Mansfield, and Franklin and it’s good for the kids and the psyche of the school,” said Dacey, the coach at Taunton since 1989. “We’re not used to winning championships and now we get one. It’s good for the whole student body.”

Taunton has been building toward what resulted in an 18-2 regular season after Monday’s nonleague romp at New Bedford. The Tigers shared the division title with Mansfield during the shortened 2020-21 campaign and returned key seniors Trent Santos, Tristan Herry, and Faisal Mass.

Santos, a 5-foot-11 guard, is at the center of Taunton’s success, averaging a Hockomock-best 27 points per game, and netted his 1,000th career point with a deep 3 Monday. The knockdown shooter has routinely posted massive scoring outputs this season, including 41 points on Dec. 20 against Sharon and a career-high 46 points on Jan. 18 against Oliver Ames.

Of course, Santos was pivotal down the stretch in the win over Mansfield. He drilled three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, one time eschewing an open layup on a fast break and opting instead to pull up for a dagger from beyond the arc.

“He’s been doing it all year and I can’t reign him in at this point nor do I want to,” said Dacey. “I think my assistant coach would choke me if I ever tried to reign him in.”

Santos’s ability to hit shots from all over the court opens up looks for Herry, another effective shooter, and his younger brother, Troy Santos, a sophomore starter. With those players lining up from behind the arc, Mass controls the paint and corrals the misses or posts up for one-on-one opportunities.

Taunton is currently the fifth seed in the Division 1 power rankings and will be a tough out, especially with Santos resembling former BYU shooting guard Jimmer Fredette. The Tigers believe capturing the Hockomock and sweeping the season series with Mansfield will give them confidence in the state tournament.

“For us to win the Hock it’s just huge for us, the school, and the fans and I feel like we have a lot of momentum heading into the tournament,” said Santos.

Trent Santos is averaging a Hockomock-best 27 points per game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ After losing to Newton South, 67-59, on Jan. 14, Westford Academy has gone on to win its next 10 games in a row, including a 52-45 win over the Lions in the DCL Large Championship on Feb. 16 to earn the league title. Senior captain Griffin Eddy led the way with 19 points and 17 rebounds in a 44-40 win over Cambridge on Monday in the tournament semifinals, then scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, three steals, and a crucial block against South as the Ghosts (16-2) took the lead in the second half and never relinquished it. Westford capped their week with a 55-41 win over Algonquin Saturday.

▪ With a 53-45 win over Norfolk Aggie Thursday, Rising Tide Charter clinched the program’s first MIAA tournament berth. C.J. Brenton scored a game-high 19 points for the Herons (10-8), who will compete in the Division 5 bracket . . . Essex Tech (11-7) topped Nashoba Valley Tech, 62-49, on Friday to clinch a share of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small Division title for the first time since 2011. And Shawsheen (13-6) earned a 57-47 win over Greater Lawrence Friday thanks to a 27-point performance from Mavrick Bourdeau, to clinch the Commonwealth Large title for the first time in 14 years . . . Pembroke (16-1) clinched its first Patriot League Fisher Division title since 2009 with a 48-46 win at Plymouth South Tuesday.

▪ Amesbury senior Cam Keliher topped 1,000 career points during a 63-38 win over KIPP Academy Thursday . . . Newburyport senior James Scali poured in a career-high 34 points to lead Newburyport over North Andover, 69-59, on Tuesday.

▪ Franklin coach C.J. Neely reached 200 career wins Tuesday when his Panthers topped Milford, 73-53 . . . BC High coach Bill Loughnane joined Andover coach Dave Fazio in the ranks of the 500-win club when his top-ranked Eagles rolled past Central Catholic, 71-57, Thursday. Loughnane’s Eagles topped Fazio’s Golden Warriors, 64-42, in front of 2,000-plus spectators Sunday in the Comcast Classic at Woburn High.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.