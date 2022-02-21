Putin orders troops to Ukraine’s breakaway regions

In an emotional and aggrieved address to the Russian people on Monday, Putin hinted at the possibility of a wider military campaign and laid claim to all of Ukraine as a country “created by Russia.” Russian state television then showed him signing decrees recognizing the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and directing the Russian Defense Ministry to deploy troops in those regions to carry out “peacekeeping functions.”

President Vladimir V. Putin has ordered Russia’s defense ministry to deploy troops in two Russia-backed separatist territories in Ukraine, escalating a conflict that Western officials warn could explode into the biggest armed clash in Europe since World War II.

Putin’s action — in direct defiance of US and European warnings — was swiftly condemned by Washington and Brussels, with top officials promising sanctions in response to the recognition of the self-declared republics. Secretary of State Antony Blinken decried the recognition as ‘’a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.’’

But amid reports of Russian military columns already appearing in the breakaway territories late Monday, according to The Washington Post, the White House stopped short of announcing the full-fledged sanctions that President Biden had said Russia would face in the event of an invasion.

Instead, White House officials said Biden would impose economic sanctions on the two separatist regions of Ukraine that Putin recognized as independent. A senior administration official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Biden is still assessing Russian actions.

It was not immediately certain whether the Russian troops would remain only on the territory controlled by the separatist republics, or whether they would seek to capture the rest of the two Ukrainian enclaves whose territory they claim.

And so it was unclear if a long-feared Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine had begun. The separatists might have invited Russian forces in, but neither Ukraine nor the rest of the world views the so-called republics as anything but Ukrainian territory.

The threat was clear to the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which denies that it is responsible for the escalating shelling on the front line between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in recent days. Russian state television has broadcast extensive reports claiming, without evidence, that Ukraine is preparing an offensive against the separatist territories.

After the speech, Zelensky spoke to Biden and called a meeting of his Security and Defense Council. The UN Security Council swiftly announced it would hold an emergency meeting.

By seeking to redraw the post-Cold War boundaries of Europe and force Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit, Putin is attempting nothing less than to upend the security structure that has helped maintain an uneasy peace on the continent for the past three decades.

Now edging toward the twilight of his political career, Putin, 69, is determined to burnish his legacy and to correct what he has long viewed as one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century: the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Asserting Moscow’s power over Ukraine, a country of 44 million people that was previously part of the bloc and shares a 1,200-mile border with Russia, is part of his aim of restoring what he views as Russia’s rightful place among the world’s great powers, the United States and China.

Putin has increasingly portrayed NATO’s eastward expansion as an existential threat to his country, and insists that Moscow’s military buildup is a reaction to Ukraine’s deepening partnership with the alliance.

Essentially, he appears intent on winding back the clock 30 years, to just before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In his televised address to the Russian nation, Putin dropped much of the pretense, recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, and demonstrating to the international community that feverish rounds of diplomacy had left the former KGB officer undeterred.

‘’Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood,’’ Putin said during a seething speech that delved into Soviet history to undermine the idea of Ukraine as an independent nation.

He dismissed Ukraine as a puppet state of the West and warned that the country could develop its own nuclear weapons, calling this a ‘’real threat’' that the West might help Kyiv achieve.

‘’The level of threat for our country is becoming greater and greater,’’ Putin said. ‘’Russia has every right to take countermeasures to enhance our security, and that’s how we plan to act.’’

Since 2014, the Donbas region has been divided into separate territories: the Kyiv-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk ‘’people’s republics.’’ Russian-backed separatists claim all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as their territory, but they control about one-third of the region — about 6,500 square miles — along the border with Russia.

A senior Biden administration official characterized Putin’s speech as an attack on the very idea of a sovereign and independent Ukraine.

‘’This was a speech to the Russian people to justify a war,’’ the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

The situation presents a precarious moment for the White House. For weeks, Biden and allied leaders have been warning Russia that an invasion would result in severe sanctions on the Russian financial sector and export controls that would hobble the Russian economy.

Now, they have to decide whether Putin’s decision to move Russian forces into the breakaway territory constitutes the sort of invasion that would trigger the full-fledged package of measures.

‘’Russian troops moving into Donbas would not itself be a new step,’’ the senior administration official said in a call with reporters, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the matter. ‘’Russia has had forces in the Donbas region for the past eight years.’’

Dozens of evacuees from the separatist regions were glued to their cellphone screens Monday, watching an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council called by Putin to decide whether Russia would recognize the territories’ independence.

The evacuees in Taganrog Hotel, set up to accept the influx of people evacuating from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, were convinced that Putin would accept the council’s recommendation and recognize the regions.

Hopes were high that this would put an end to a life in a gray zone.

‘’Were you listening to Putin? We were just now, and we are so happy that after eight years they are finally going to recognize us,’’ a woman, who declined to give her name, said in the foyer of the hotel.

‘’Why do you think no one is attacking Crimea? Because Putin made it part of Russia officially,’’ she added.

Biden, who met with his national security team at the White House, held a flurry of calls with Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They were unified in their condemnation of Putin’s action and discussed next steps in a coordinated response.

Material from The New York Times and Washington Post was used in this report.