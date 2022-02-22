Sandra Oh indicates that ‘The Chair’ won’t return

Are you a fan of “The Chair,” the Netflix series starring Sandra Oh as the newly appointed chair of the English department at a small (fictional) New England college? It’s a portrait of academia dragging its heels out of a sexist and racist past, as well as a provocative comedy about parenting. My only significant complaint with the six-episode season was the lack of chemistry between love interests played by Oh and Jay Duplass.
Well, alas. In an interview in Variety with Oh, the actress said that the show, written by Amanda Peet, is most likely not going to return for another season. “No one’s called me, so I’m guessing that’s not happening,” she said. “It was a great experience. But I am sad that it’s over.”
It’s a shame. The first season felt like a sturdy setup for a longer series to follow. It was the rare instance when a TV show feels too short. The supporting characters, notably Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban, had a lot of potential. And so did Oh, who is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the part (the winners will be announced Sunday night at 8 on TBS and TNT).
Meanwhile, Oh is returning Sunday night at 8 on BBC America for the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve,” a show that should have been a miniseries.
