Sandra Oh indicates that ‘The Chair’ won’t return

Are you a fan of “The Chair,” the Netflix series starring Sandra Oh as the newly appointed chair of the English department at a small (fictional) New England college? It’s a portrait of academia dragging its heels out of a sexist and racist past, as well as a provocative comedy about parenting. My only significant complaint with the six-episode season was the lack of chemistry between love interests played by Oh and Jay Duplass.

Well, alas. In an interview in Variety with Oh, the actress said that the show, written by Amanda Peet, is most likely not going to return for another season. “No one’s called me, so I’m guessing that’s not happening,” she said. “It was a great experience. But I am sad that it’s over.”