At TD Garden, Billie Eilish is in her happy place

Over the past five years, Eilish has gone from SoundCloud up-and-comer to Coachella headliner on the strength of songs co-written and produced with her older brother Finneas. In 2019, her first full album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to a fresh mix of goth-y imagination, electronic beats, and sincere songwriting that skewed darker than most teen pop. Last year’s follow-up, “Happier Than Ever,” embraced a softer, jazzier sound while maintaining an experimental edge.

Sunday night, temperatures were in the 30s but spirits were high as a line of concertgoers snaked around the block outside TD Garden, signaling the long-awaited arrival of 20-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish, in town for “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour.” Originally, she’d been scheduled to play her first-ever Boston arena gig back in March 2020, though that date was canceled because of the pandemic; now, she was back to make up for lost time with a new tour and a new album in tow.

Billie Eilish performs at TD Garden Sunday night.

At Sunday night’s show, Eilish delivered a high-energy 90-minute set that zig-zagged between songs old and new, backed only by her multi-instrumentalist brother and drummer Andrew Marshall. She kicked off the concert in familiar territory, performing “When We All Fall Asleep …” hit “Bury a Friend” on a catwalk beneath pulsing red lights and nightmarish projections before diving into new material. Live, kiss-off tracks “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Therefore I Am” exuded satisfying swagger. “NDA,” a song from “Happier” that recounts the dark side of sudden fame, fit right in with the haunted imagery of Eilish’s earlier record when performed against a backdrop of shadowy figures and swerving cars.

Later, Eilish and her brother took center stage with acoustic guitars for “Your Power,” a song about an abusive relationship, followed by her solo performance of the heartbroken “Male Fantasy.” In a set loaded with monsters and mayhem, the pared-back songs showed that Eilish wields the charisma to captivate an arena-size audience on her own, but knows that sometimes there’s no substitute for a spectacle.

She delivered on that front too, keeping the crowd moving throughout the night. They jumped to their feet in unison during the clubby “Oxytocin” and dashed across the arena floor for a better glimpse as she tackled “bellyache” and “ocean eyes” from her 2017 EP “dont smile at me.” The night hit a new high as Eilish cued the crowd to take over for her on snarky hit “Bad Guy,” followed by a burst of white confetti and the set’s final song, the title track of “Happier Than Ever.” Despite its title, it’s ordinarily a less-than-happy number that flips from wistful crooning into a blast of pop-punk fury in telling off an ex — but performed live in an arena of nearly 20,000 people, it took on new life, providing a final burst of catharsis and unity that made the show live up to its name.

