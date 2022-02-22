In $2.8 billion deal, Houghton Mifflin heads back to private equity ownership

HMH, as it is often known, has been gradually making the shift toward digital products and subscription software during the past decade. Current chief executive Jack Lynch and his predecessor, Linda Zecher, both worked in the tech world before running HMH. It now refers to itself as a “learning technology” company although textbooks remain integral to its business, with digital sales representing 41 percent of billings in the quarter that ended in September.

It’s a familiar story for Houghton Mifflin, which has previously bounced between public and private ownership. The deal price announced Tuesday of $21 per share represents a 16-percent premium over the company’s closing price on Friday, and a 36-percent premium from the price in mid-January when rumors surfaced of a potential sale.

Famed Boston textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is turning the page on a nearly nine-year chapter as a public company with a $2.8 billion deal to be acquired by New York private equity firm Veritas Capital.

The previous big chapter in this digital evolution storyline ended last May when HMH sold its consumer-focused titles, a division known as HMH Books & Media, to HarperCollins for $349 million. That meant beloved characters such as Curious George and Carmen Sandiego moved to a different publishing house, leaving HMH to focus on the educational market for K-12 students.

About 2,300 people work for the company today, including about 400 in Massachusetts. The Boston workforce has been largely remote, although the headquarters in the Financial District and other offices remain open for employees to return on a voluntary basis.

Lynch sent a memo to employees on Tuesday, assuring them that there are “no plans for any reduction in workforce at this time.” He added that the company will gain additional flexibility and opportunities for expansion and growth under private ownership. Veritas also controls Cambium Learning Group, an edtech firm based in Dallas, in its portfolio but has no plans to merge it with HMH.

“I am confident that the team at Veritas understands our goals and is invested and aligned with our mission,” Lynch wrote. “In fact, all of the companies in their portfolio are focused on leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas in education, healthcare, and national security.”

HMH struggled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a wave of layoffs and voluntary retirements in 2020. But business came roaring back in 2021, and its stock price rebounded accordingly. Sales for the first nine months of 2021 were up 25 percent, year-over-year, to $872 million (after the consumer business was removed from the comparisons); the company is due to report full-year results on Thursday.

That rebound apparently wasn’t strong enough: Shares traded in the $15 to $16 range in mid-January, essentially putting them around where they were trading after an initial public offering in November 2013. Clearly, some investors had become impatient, as evidenced by HMH’s recent decision to hire investment bank Evercore to look for a buyer.

Lynch and his management team will continue to run the business under private ownership. In a statement, he said the Veritas acquisition will help the company increase its impact on the 4 million teachers and 50 million students that the publisher supports on a daily basis. HMH’s board, led by chairman Larry Fish, has approved the deal, which is expected to close by the end of June.

The company has undergone a card catalog’s worth of ownership changes, mergers, and acquisitions in the nearly 190 years since its founding as a small publishing business at a bookstore in Downtown Crossing.

Houghton Mifflin had been under private equity ownership two decades ago, after being spun off from media giant Vivendi. Irish businessman Barry O’Callaghan then acquired control of Houghton Mifflin in 2006; he combined it with his Riverdeep publishing business, and bought rival Harcourt the following year. However, he lost control amid mounting debt and pressure from bondholders, after the market for public-school textbooks cratered during the Great Recession. Eventually, the company’s debt was restructured, and new owners pursued an IPO to recover some of their investments.

Now, it will be Veritas Capital’s turn. “This investment is about supporting our continued growth and transformation,” Lynch added in his note to employees. “I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished together.”









