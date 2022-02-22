Eli Lilly to establish $700 million genetic medicine institute in Fort Point

Eli Lilly has a 47,000-square-foot outpost at 450 Kendall St. in Kendall Square, where it employs about 100 people. The Boston lab and office expansion follows Lilly’s acquisition of New York-based gene therapy firm Prevail Therapeutics in 2020, and the company expects the Necco Street site will grow from 120 to 250 research biologists within five years.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. will establish a $700 million Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine at 15 Necco St., an under-construction 12-story lab and office building fronting the Fort Point Channel. It’s a major expansion into Boston for Indianapolis-based Lilly, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and has a market capitalization of nearly $230 billion.

“Establishing the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine will allow us to pair cutting-edge technologies with our deep biological expertise in several areas including neuroscience and diabetes,” said Andrew C. Adams, vice president of genetic medicine at Lilly and co-director of the Institute, in a statement. “Lilly will focus on medicines acting at the nucleic acid level to advance an entirely new class that target the root cause of diseases, an approach that is fundamentally different than medicines available today.”

Construction is underway on the 12-story office and lab at 15 Necco St., which former GE CEO Jeff Immelt previously envisioned as a second building for the conglomerate’s “Innovation Point” world headquarters, joking that he wished the logo could be seen from outer space. Later, under the leadership of new CEO Larry Culp, GE said it would cut back on the planned two-building headquarters campus and reimburse $87 million to quasi-public agency MassDevelopment for incentives originally given to GE in its headquarters move from Connecticut.

The site is now being developed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, among the largest developers of lab space in the region, and Newton-based National Development. The team bought the headquarters property in 2019 for $252 million, and later pursued a lab there.

