Fed firms up plans for a swift pullback of economic help

Federal Reserve officials are coalescing around a plan to raise interest rates steadily starting in March and then move swiftly to shrink the central bank’s big bond holdings as policymakers look to cool the economy at a moment of rapid inflation.

The central bank bought $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities for much of 2020 and 2021, but officials have been tapering those purchases and are on track to stop them entirely in March. By quickly pivoting to allow securities on its now nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to expire without reinvestment — reducing its holdings over time — the central bank would take away an important source of demand for government-backed debt and push rates on those securities higher. That would work together with a higher Fed policy interest rate to make many types of borrowing more expensive.

Higher borrowing costs should weigh on lending and spending, tempering demand and helping to slow price gains, which have been uncomfortably rapid. Fresh data out this week is expected to show further acceleration in the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, which is already running at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Lael Brainard, a Fed governor who has been nominated by President Biden to serve as vice chair, said last week that she believed a “series” of rate increases were warranted.

“I do anticipate that it will be appropriate, at our next meeting, which is in just a few weeks, to initiate a series of rate increases,” she said Friday at a forum held by the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business in New York. Brainard said that the Fed would then turn to shrinking its balance sheet, a process that could be appropriate to start “in coming meetings.”

Michelle Bowman, another Fed governor, echoed that balance sheet reduction could start imminently, saying in a speech Monday that the Fed needs to begin to reduce the size of its bond holdings “in the coming months.”

The precise timing of balance sheet shrinking is a topic of debate. John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, suggested Friday that the process could start “later this year,” which could suggest in coming months or slightly later. But officials have been uniformly clear that a pullback is coming — and likely more quickly than investors had expected until just recently.

Although Fed policymakers plan to shrink their holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by allowing securities to expire without reinvesting them, rather than by actively selling the debt, the central bank’s latest meeting minutes suggested that officials could eventually move to outright sales of mortgage-tied securities. The minutes also suggested that officials thought “a significant reduction” in the size of the balance sheet would be warranted.

The central bank’s planned moves would be a rapid pace of change compared to the last time they increased interest rates, from 2015 to the end of 2018. Then, officials shrank the balance sheet only gradually and pushed up interest rates glacially, once per quarter at fastest.

Borrowing costs have already begun to rise as investors adjust to the Fed’s more rapid-fire plans. Markets expect six or seven quarter-point interest rate increases this year. The rate on a 30-year mortgage has climbed from about 2.9 percent last fall — when the Fed began its policy pivot — to 3.9 percent now.

The Fed’s policy changes “will bring inflation down over time, while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone,” Brainard said, adding that as the Fed signals that it will raise rates, “the market is clearly aligned with that.”

Yet with inflation rapid, wage growth strong, and signs of taut labor market conditions plentiful, some Fed officials worry that the central bank needs to move even more quickly.

Bowman, for instance, said she was still open to a half-percentage point increase in March — something her colleague James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has also suggested.

“I will be watching the data closely to judge the appropriate size of an increase at the March meeting,” Bowman said.

But Bullard, who has repeatedly said he would prefer to see rates rise by a full percentage point of rate increases by July, has also noted that he would defer to the chair, Jerome Powell, on the size of the initial increase. And other members of the Fed’s policy-setting committee have suggested that they do not think starting with a half-point increase is necessary, suggesting that a smaller increase may be more likely.

“There’s really no kind of compelling argument that you have to be faster right in the beginning,” Williams, president of the powerful Federal Reserve Bank of New York, told reporters last week.