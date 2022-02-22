Slack is ‘not loading for some users’

The company acknowledged on Twitter that some people are having difficulty sending and receiving messages, as well as accessing the platform altogether.

Popular communications platform Slack is experiencing issues Tuesday morning, disrupting remote work across the country.

Slack’s status page also notes that the platform “is not loading for some users. We are continuing to investigate the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

Slack began investigating the problem around 9:25 a.m., according to the page.

Down Detector’s map tracked a large spike in outages this morning, and a number of users have taken to social media to complain about the issues.

