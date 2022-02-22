Slack is ‘not loading for some users’

Popular communications platform Slack is experiencing issues Tuesday morning, disrupting remote work across the country.
The company acknowledged on Twitter that some people are having difficulty sending and receiving messages, as well as accessing the platform altogether.
Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf— Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022
Slack’s status page also notes that the platform “is not loading for some users. We are continuing to investigate the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”
Slack began investigating the problem around 9:25 a.m., according to the page.
Down Detector’s map tracked a large spike in outages this morning, and a number of users have taken to social media to complain about the issues.
Advertisement
if slack is down, you're legally allowed to go back to bed— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 22, 2022
me: alert, prepared, ready to start my workday— Hannah Navami 🌲 (@hannavami) February 22, 2022
slack: pic.twitter.com/Cl0Or81ijq
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.