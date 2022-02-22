fb-pixel Skip to main content

Slack is ‘not loading for some users’

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2022, 22 minutes ago
The Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in Tokyo.Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Popular communications platform Slack is experiencing issues Tuesday morning, disrupting remote work across the country.

The company acknowledged on Twitter that some people are having difficulty sending and receiving messages, as well as accessing the platform altogether.

Slack’s status page also notes that the platform “is not loading for some users. We are continuing to investigate the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

Slack began investigating the problem around 9:25 a.m., according to the page.

Down Detector’s map tracked a large spike in outages this morning, and a number of users have taken to social media to complain about the issues.

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video