Veritas Capital to buy Houghton Mifflin for $2.8 billion in cash

Veritas Capital has agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., the Boston-based publisher of education materials and research, for $2.8 billion in cash.

The $21 per-share price represents a 36 percent premium to the company’s unaffected share price as of Jan. 13, 2022, according to a statement Tuesday that confirmed earlier reporting by Bloomberg News.

Houghton Mifflin, whose roots as a publisher and bookseller date to 1832, is one of several companies that has benefited as it adjusted to the surge in remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its shares have almost tripled in the past year, giving it a market value of about $2.3 billion. Bloomberg reported in January that Houghton Mifflin was working with an adviser to consider a sale.