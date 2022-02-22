WFXT Channel 25 acquired by hedge fund Standard General

“We are delighted to be acquiring WFXT/Boston, which will serve as a foundation for our new station group and provide our new company with a historic legacy from its very start,” said Standard General founding partner Soo Kim in a press release . Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boston’s WFXT Channel 25 television station will soon be owned by a hedge fund, as part of a deal announced Tuesday between Cox Media Group and New York-based Standard General L.P.

Cox Media Group, which purchased Dedham-based WFXT from Fox in 2014, is selling the station as part of a larger transaction. CMG will acquire Standard General-owned ABC6, which serves New Bedford and Providence, as well as stations in Missouri, Nebraska, and Kentucky. The companies say the deal will likely close in the second half of 2022.

“We will miss the dedicated team at WFXT Boston25, but we know they will form an ideal foundation for Standard General’s new company and its further growth,” said CMG President and CEO Dan York.

In a separate deal valued at $5.4 billion, Standard General said it would be taking television station owner and former Gannett broadcast arm TEGNA private. CMG will then acquire five of TEGNA’s Texas stations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

In 2018, the New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital purchased the Boston Herald, ending 24 years of local ownership.





















Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.