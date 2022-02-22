WFXT sold to hedge fund

Boston’s WFXT Channel 25 television station will soon be owned by a hedge fund, as part of a deal announced Tuesday between Cox Media Group and New York-based Standard General L.P. Cox Media Group, which purchased Dedham-based WFXT from Fox in 2014, is selling the station as part of a larger transaction. CMG will acquire Standard General-owned ABC6, which serves New Bedford and Providence, as well as stations in Missouri, Nebraska, and Kentucky. The companies say the deal will likely close in the second half of 2022. In a separate deal valued at $5.4 billion, Standard General said it would be taking television station owner and former Gannett broadcast arm TEGNA private. CMG will then acquire five of TEGNA’s Texas stations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. WFXT is not the only local media outlet to be acquired by a hedge fund. In 2018, New York-based Alden Global Capital purchased the Boston Herald, ending 24 years of local ownership. — ANNIE PROBERT

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

AUTOMOTIVE

Advertisement

VW planning an IPO for Porsche

Volkswagen is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles. Under a plan code-named “Phoenix,” the carmaker and Porsche Automobil Holding, the billionaire Porsche and Piech family’s main investment vehicle, have sketched out a framework that navigates VW’s convoluted structure. As part of the IPO outline, investors could be offered about 25 percent of non-voting shares in the iconic sportscar maker while the family buys a minority blocking stake, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The tentative listing, estimated to value the sportscar brand at as much as 85 billion euros ($96 billion) by Bloomberg Intelligence, would partly reverse a tumultuous takeover of Porsche more than a decade ago and signals the extent of the upheaval sweeping the industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHILANTHROPY

MacKenzie Scott gives $50 million to 4-H

MacKenzie Scott’s $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist’s donations now coming to light. The donation to the organization, which supports the 120-year-old youth development program, is the second largest gift known to have been made by Scott since she announced last year she gave $2.7 billion to charitable nonprofits. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla’s German factory could be sidelined by lack of water

When Elon Musk was asked last year whether the factory Tesla was constructing in Germany would deplete the area’s water supply, he broke out in bellowing laughter and called the notion “completely wrong.” Six months later, water is one of the primary reasons the plant still isn’t producing vehicles. While Musk in August flippantly pointed to water “everywhere” around Berlin, the region is suffering from falling groundwater levels and prolonged droughts due to climate change. That’s sparked a legal challenge that will go to court next week and an acknowledgment from local authorities that supply will be insufficient once Tesla ramps up the plant. The issue has the potential to further delay or even stop the $5.7 billion (5 billion-euro) project in what could turn into a costly setback to the carmaker’s expansion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

BP ends 30-year partnership with London’s National Portrait Gallery

BP is ending a three-decade partnership with the National Portrait Gallery in London as relationships between the arts and fossil-fuel companies come under increased scrutiny in the UK. The London-based energy giant said it won’t extend the contract beyond December, and it was ensuring that any partnerships were “actively” aligned with the company’s new climate strategy. It didn’t give a reason for not renewing the contract. The museum, founded in 1856, isn’t the only one feeling the heat from environmental groups for its relationship with the company. On Monday, protesters staged a mock exhibition at the British Museum with placards showing pictures of BP drilling for oil at Stonehenge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SHIPPING

Fire on ship loaded with cars is almost out

A fire aboard a ship carrying cars in the mid-Atlantic is dying out, a Portuguese navy officer said Tuesday, and the huge vessel is expected to be towed to the Bahamas. The blaze on the Felicity Ace has burned for six days near Portugal’s Azores Islands. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members last week, leaving the 650-foot-long vessel adrift. Two ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment have hosed down the ship’s hull to cool it, according to the port of Horta harbormaster, Captain Joao Mendes Cabecas, on the Azores island of Faial. Two more tugboats were expected to arrive by the end of the week, he said. The cause of the fire is not known, Mendes Cabecas said, though suspicion has fallen on lithium batteries in electric vehicles the Felicity Ace was taking from Germany to the United States. The fire broke out on a cargo deck where the vehicles were stowed, according to Mendes Cabecas, but when the alarm went of there was already too much smoke to make out where the blaze had started. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

REGION

Maine closes scallop fishing grounds for the season

Maine’s most productive scallop fishing grounds are closed for the remaining weeks of the state’s fishing season. Cobscook Bay is home to the most fertile scalloping waters in Maine. The Maine Department of Marine Resources typically closes scalloping grounds early to prevent overfishing. The department decided to close Cobscook for the season on Sunday. Maine’s state scalloping season begins in early winter and runs to early spring. The state has also recently closed a handful of other grounds, including the West Vinalhaven Islands, Upper Machias, and Gouldsboro and Dyers Bay areas. Maine’s scallop industry has been strong in recent years. Fishermen harvested more than 650,000 pounds of scallops in 2020. It was the third time the fishery eclipsed that figure since 2000. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Pandora to open shops inside Macy’s

Pandora, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other company, has signed a deal with Macy’s to open new shops in US department stores. Under the deal, Pandora will open shop-in-shops in 28 Macy’s locations this year, adding to five existing ones, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. Pandora has a target to double revenue in the United States, its biggest market, from a 2019 baseline but hasn’t provided a deadline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECH

Silicon Valley looking elsewhere when hiring

When West Coast tech firms are hiring, they’re increasingly posting jobs in Texas, Virginia, and Georgia. More than four in 10 listings for higher educated, white-collar occupations at technology companies based in California, Oregon, and Washington are outside of the region, according to an analysis by the Conference Board. Texas is by far the top state destination, including in Austin, where Tesla just moved its headquarters. Among metro areas, Washington, D.C., comes on top, followed by New York City. While East Coast cities like Boston have long been tech hubs, the findings point to a pandemic-era shift inland. Denver and Nashville have seen some of the biggest increases in job postings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS