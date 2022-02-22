A drink that will have you doing a ‘little headbutt’

Many traditions are site-specific and/or depend on regional spirits, like the “schnapps fountains” throughout Germany’s Black Forest, big water-filled trough-like basins made of stone or cement or wood. Small farmhouse fruit-brandy distillers leave bottles chilling in the water for walkers who pour a helping for themselves, toss some euros in a box, and carry on. It shows respect, order, and honesty. In northern Spain, it’s customary for someone to pour wine in your mouth from a porron, a glass vessel and a cross between a decanter and a watering can. It’s the most elegant way to make a mess. And in the Netherlands, you do a kopstootje, “little headbutt,” which is not nearly as pugnacious as it sounds. When I visited the country last summer, several Dutch people explained the pride that comes from making the most out of one’s resources. Not surprisingly, this custom is an exercise in leaving no waste.

You can tell a lot about a country and its people by what — and how — they drink, which is why spending time at bars and distilleries is the most important work that I do when I travel. I consider it an anthropological study. Or at least that’s what I tell myself.

In the Netherlands, when pouring genever for a kopstootje, the Dutch version of a boilermaker, the meniscus is key.

Essentially the Dutch version of a boilermaker, the shot-and-beer combo that’s historically the workingman’s go-to, the liquor component here is genever. Distilled from barley then redistilled with botanicals, including the juniper berry, it’s a bridge between whisky and gin. (It evolved into the latter once it made its way to England.) At times between 1850 and 1880, the Dutch exported some million liters of genever a week.

The key to a kopstootje is a small tulip-shaped glass. When poured correctly (read: slowly), the genever forms a discernable meniscus. You put your hands behind your back, lean over, slurp off the precarious curvature — being careful not to spill a drop — then relax, drink the rest, and chase it with the beer. An easy-going pilsner does the trick quite well.

Though it’s largely portrayed as a very old ritual, Philip Duff, founder and owner of Old Duff Genever, which he produces at one of the few remaining family-owned distilleries in the Netherlands, says it’s more likely a creation of the World War II era.

“The tulip glass was used in advertising by big and small companies since the 1800s, but there’s never been a photo of people drinking from it as you would a kopstootje,” Duff told me. “You can reasonably say the tradition evolved from the glass itself.”

Regardless of how and when it came to be, it’s woven deeply into Dutch culture, and as long as there are grains to brew and distill, the little headbutt will endure.

