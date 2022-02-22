Hapi African Gourmet introduces spice blends

“When you share food, you share a culture,” says Paulette Ngachoko, a native of the West African nation Cameroon. Several years ago, she launched Hapi African Gourmet and creates foods to familiarize home cooks with the flavors of her country. “I want people to relate to Africa in certain terms and look beyond all its issues, the safaris, and the colorful clothing,” she says. In the past, Ngachoko, a lawyer, worked for nonprofits where she advocated for reforms in African countries. Now, she is connecting people to her culture through the products she produces at CommonWealth Kitchen, where small culinary businesses share space. Several years ago, Ngachoko introduced a creamy, savory peanut butter simmer sauce akin to the one she had grown up with. This year she’s added three spice blends that are the cornerstone of her cuisine, using some ingredients harvested in Cameroon. The blends are complex, bold, and peppery but without fiery heat, and each has a different flavor profile. She’s given them names that come from Yemba, her mother tongue. One is Aza’a (which means mine) that incorporates ground prekese and pebe seeds that both lend earthy flavors, and is geared to use on meats, but is versatile enough to flavor almost anything. Another, Ajou (yours) is best for seafood and includes djansang, pebe, bush onion powder, and ground prekese, a plant with aromatic pods that adds a subtle sweetness. Azi’i (his or hers) also incorporates ground djansang and pebe seeds that impart nutty and earthy flavors. The blend deepens vegetable dishes and is great for soups and stews. Next to rollout from Hapi: frozen meals. The spices ($10 for 1.9 ounces) are available at Eve and Murray’s Farm to Home, 525 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, 978-429-8381; Fresh Start Market, 365 West Central St., Franklin, 508-530-3119; rotating Saturdays at Wayland and Somerville farmers’ markets, or go to hapiafricangourmet.com.