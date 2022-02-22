LCD Soundsystem announces Boston residency at Roadrunner in April

LCD Soundsystem has announced it will perform four shows in Boston this spring at Roadrunner, the city’s newest live music venue.
According to an announcement from the band, LCD Soundsystem will perform a four-night run at the Allston venue from April 3-6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Ticket sale preregistration starts Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $75 to $99, according to the website.
Roadrunner is a 50,000 square foot space currently under construction at Boston Landing, according to a statement from concert promotion company The Bowery Presents. The venue, located at 89 Guest St., has yet to announce an official opening date, but it dubs itself New England’s “Largest indoor general admission venue” with a capacity of up to 3,500 concertgoers. Development of the venue was first announced in 2019.
Shows announced so far are Khruangbin on March 17-18; Dropkick Murphys on March 20; Mitski on March 21-22; Bleachers on March 24-25; Chelsea Cutler on March 26-27; JoJo on March 29; and Black Tiger Sex Machine on March 31.
Here’s a look at other shows on the schedule:
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, April 1
Mika Presented By Indeed, April 2
LCD Soundsystem, April 3-6
Bright Eyes, April 7
Lane 8, April 8
Converge Bloodmoon, April 9
Big Thief on April 13;
Watchhouse on April 17
Cousin Stizz, April 22
The Story So Far on April 23
Lucius on April 29
Olivia Rodrigo, May 3
Disclosure on May 6
Trey Anastasio Band on May 7-8
Interpol on May 11
Koe Wetzel on May 12
Lovett or Leave It on May 20
Sofi Tucker on May 26
Aurora, Jun 1
Bastille on June 8
Lake Street Dive on June 11-12
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on June 17
Waxahatchee on June 21
Wallows on June 22
Beach House on July 22
Leon Bridges on Aug. 16
The Decemberists, Aug. 21
Idles on Sept. 17
