LCD Soundsystem announces Boston residency at Roadrunner in April

LCD Soundsystem has announced it will perform four shows in Boston this spring at Roadrunner, the city’s newest live music venue.

According to an announcement from the band, LCD Soundsystem will perform a four-night run at the Allston venue from April 3-6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Ticket sale preregistration starts Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $75 to $99, according to the website.

Roadrunner is a 50,000 square foot space currently under construction at Boston Landing, according to a statement from concert promotion company The Bowery Presents. The venue, located at 89 Guest St., has yet to announce an official opening date, but it dubs itself New England’s “Largest indoor general admission venue” with a capacity of up to 3,500 concertgoers. Development of the venue was first announced in 2019.