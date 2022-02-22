Recipe: If you love black pepper, rub it all over the meat in this classic French steak au poivre

Serves 4

If you like the taste of black pepper, and lots of it, you'll love the classic French dish, steak au poivre, with loads of cracked peppercorns pressed into the meat. Use strip steaks, called for here, or upgrade the meat to thick beef tenderloin steaks, in which case you need four 6- to 8-ounce pieces. Either of these cuts pairs well with the peppery cream sauce. After coating the steaks with the peppercorns, cook them in a heavy skillet until they form a crust. When they're done to your liking (test them with an instant-read thermometer; don't cook expensive steaks without one) remove the meat from the pan and rest it in a warm place while you prepare the sauce. You'll cook shallots with Cognac, stock, and finally, a little cream. Serve the steaks with roasted or mashed potatoes, which will soak up the zesty sauce, and add another nice texture to the plate.

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns 2 New York strip steaks, each about 1 1/4 inches thick (1 3/4 to 2 pounds total) Coarse salt, to taste 1½ tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 shallot, finely chopped ¼ cup Cognac or brandy ¾ cup chicken or beef stock ½ cup heavy cream 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Coarsely crack the peppercorns: Using a mortar and pestle, pound the peppercorns until coarse. Or use a folded kitchen towel and gently pound them with a meat mallet or rolling pin or press down on them with a cast iron skillet. (Don't grind the peppercorns; the pieces should be coarse.) Place the cracked pepper on a large plate.

2. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels, then sprinkle with salt. Place the steaks on the cracked pepper and press down on both sides so the pepper adheres to the meat. Let the meat sit on the pepper for 30 minutes.

3. In a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter. When they are very hot and the butter is no longer foamy, add the steaks. Cook, undisturbed, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until nicely browned on the bottom. Using tongs, place the steaks on their sides to brown the sides for a minute or two. Turn the steaks over and cook for 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare meat (about 130 degrees on a thermometer) or medium (140 degrees) or until they're almost done to your liking. The internal temperature will continue to rise slightly after cooking. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and cover loosely with foil; keep warm.

4. Reduce the heat under the skillet to medium-low. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Add the shallot and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes, or until softened. Carefully pour in the Cognac or brandy. If you're cooking on gas, do not let even a drop hit the flame as it could ignite. You can add the Cognac or brandy off the heat if you like. Raise the heat to medium and simmer, scraping up the browned bits in the pan, for 1 minute or until the liquid is mostly evaporated.

5. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half. Stir in the cream. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 2 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. Taste for seasoning and add salt, if you like. Tip in any juices that have accumulated around the steaks and any loose peppercorns. Simmer for 1 minute to heat them.

6. Cut the steaks into 1/2-inch-thick slices and divide among 4 dinner plates. Spoon the sauce over each serving and sprinkle with parsley.

Lisa Zwirn