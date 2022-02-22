Recipe: Sour cream and chocolate chips make this banana bread more of a cake

Makes 1 loaf

The bananas on the counter are starting to turn brown, so now you have two choices. Peel them, pop them in a container, and freeze them for smoothies or for a banana bread in the future. Or just dive in and make banana bread right now. You don't have to pull out your mixer; this is a batter you stir in a big bowl. Chocolate chips make this loaf more of a cake than a bread, a bit of whole-wheat flour provides an earthy depth, and sour cream gives it an appealing crumb. It will keep several days wrapped in foil, for breakfasts or nibbling when you pass by.

Butter (for the pan) 1 cup all-purpose flour ½ cup whole-wheat flour ¾ teaspoon baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt 3 very ripe medium bananas 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted ½ cup light or dark brown sugar 2 eggs ½ cup sour cream 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1 cup semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips 2 tablespoons turbinado or raw cane sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line the bottom and 2 long sides with parchment paper cut to fit it, leaving a 1-inch overhang.

2. In a bowl, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, use a fork or potato masher to mash the bananas until they are almost smooth; small lumps are OK. Use a rubber spatula to blend in the melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, and vanilla until well combined.

4. Gradually stir in the flour mixture until thoroughly combined, then stir in the walnuts and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with turbinado or raw cane sugar.

5. Bake the loaf for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Check at the 45-minute mark and cover loosely with foil if the bread is browning too much. To make sure the bread is baked all the way through, check the internal temperature with an instant-read thermometer. Insert into the center of the loaf; it should register between 200 and 205 degrees.

6. Remove the loaf from the oven and set it on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Using the parchment paper as handles, lift the loaf out of the pan, remove the paper, and set the loaf on a rack to cool completely.

Sally Pasley Vargas